RSS
Special
The Wisconsin State Fair
Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds Exhibit - Scared Straight?
I had the wonderful opportunity to visit the Body Worlds Exhibit yesterday at the Milwaukee Public Museum. I thought I knew what to expect - I certainly had fair warning from others who have seen it. Still, the reaction I had was unexpected. .. more
Feb 13, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
G. Love and Special Sauce w/ The Wood Brothers
The Rave, 8:30 p.m. Fourteen years after the novelty single “Cold Beverage” be Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!