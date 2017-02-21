Split Lip Rayfield
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 23 - Mar. 15, 2017
The circus comes to town—as does Big Gigantic, Katt Williams, Jamey Johnson, The Four Tops and Coolio. Yes, Coolio. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Split Lip Rayfield Will Play WMSE's 13th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser
For its 13th year, WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser is going a little bit less rockabilly, a little more bluegrass. In addition to the event's usual rockabilly spin, this year's chili cookoff will feature a performance from the Kansas trio Split.. more
Jan 26, 2015 8:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Downtown Dining Week
Over 35 participating restaurants are offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion, which ends today. Among the restaurants offering deals are... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee