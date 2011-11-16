Sponsored Events
Local Music Wrap-Up: Choir Fight, Faux Fir, Slow Walker, Jimmy at the Prom
Choir Fight\'s gorgeous cover of Death Cab For Cutie\'s \"Brothers On A Hotel Bed\" has been a staple of the local jazz sextet\'s live shows for a while now. Now the group has released a studio recording of the song as part of its new Kiwi Sadness.. more
Nov 16, 2011 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Modest Mouse, The Roots and The Bravery to Play Summerfest
Summerfest rolled out some more side-stage headliners today via its Facebook page. Among them are perennials The Roots, O.A.R. and The Wailers, as well as The Bravery, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and, for I believe the first time, Modest Mouse, .. more
Mar 18, 2010 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Best Of Milwaukee Awards 2009 (11/9)
2009 came and went just as fast as years past. But just like those past years, Shepherd Express loves to celebrate it with Milwaukee. This is the night to acknowledge all the places and events that make Milwaukee so great!,Sponsored Events more
Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content 2 Comments
Interview: David Lenz @ The National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.
A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Black Francis Addendum
I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more
Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Indoors in Spring Green: A look at the Touchstone
When I was offered the opportunity to be given a private tour of the American Players Theatre’s new indoor studio space, I leapt at the opportunity. For the past five years or so, I’ve been going to the APT for some of the best professional ou.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beyond the Sea
Beyond the Sea was a labor of love for Kevin Spacey, but the film’s distribution amounted to a blink and miss proposition. Most of us missed it during its brief theatrical run. The 2004 film is out on DVD and will be shown July 10 on TV Guide Net.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tiny Vipers Take it Slow. Really, Really slow.
As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Text thoughts from Appleton
It's June 7 and were in Appleton for a TRats game and I have on a winter coat, gloves and a blanket! Awesome! TRats in odd turqoise Star Wars themed jerseys today. Surprise! Today's game is actually a double-header! TRats win first game 2-1... more
Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt (2/17)
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt will perform live at The Pabst on Tuesday, February 17 at 8pm. This acoustic evening at the Pabst is sponsored by,Sponsored Events more
Feb 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
NARI Home Improvement Show (2/5-2/8)
Come out to the Wisconsin State Fair grounds on February 5th to the 8th for the 2009 Home Improvement Show.,Sponsored Events more
Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Jim Gaffigan (12/30) & (12/31)
Jim Gaffigan will perform LIVE at the Pabston Tuesday, December 30 at 7 pm and Wednesday, ,Sponsored Events more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
YES (11/29)
YES will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSaturday, November 29 at 8 pm. The Shepherd ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Chicago (11/2)
Chicago will perform LIVE at the Riverside Theater onSunday, N,Sponsored Events more
Nov 2, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
GWAR (10/31)
Coming to play LIVE at the Raveon Friday, October 31 at 8pm, is none other,Sponsored Events more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
B-52's (10/18)
The B-52's will perform LIVE at the Pabston Friday, October 18 at 8 pm. TheShepherd Express is one of the sponsorsfor this performance that will,Sponsored Events more
Oct 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Joel McHale (10/17)
Joel McHale, funny guy from E! Network's THE SOUP will perform LIVE at the Riversi,Sponsored Events more
Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
More on Randy Wolf
The Wolf rumor is gaining steam and the best part of it so far is that Doug Melvin has said that the team doesn't want to get stuck with another Suppan-esque contract, meaning the Brewers are hoping to offer Wolf a two-year deal.Problem is, Tom H... more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports