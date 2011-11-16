Sponsored Events

RSS

Choir Fight\'s gorgeous cover of Death Cab For Cutie\'s \"Brothers On A Hotel Bed\" has been a staple of the local jazz sextet\'s live shows for a while now. Now the group has released a studio recording of the song as part of its new Kiwi Sadness.. more

Nov 16, 2011 4:55 PM On Music

Summerfest rolled out some more side-stage headliners today via its Facebook page. Among them are perennials The Roots, O.A.R. and The Wailers, as well as The Bravery, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and, for I believe the first time, Modest Mouse, .. more

Mar 18, 2010 10:25 PM On Music

A native Milwaukee resident living in Shorewood, David Lenz finally completed his commission for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a portion of the honor in winning the first Outwin Boochever 2006 Portrait Competition sponsore.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

I've got an interview with Black Francis/Frank Black in this week's issue of the Shepherd, where the outgoing songwriter gladly addresses some of the major elephants in the room surrounding his solo career, namely, "Why doesn't he write songs like.. more

Jul 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

  When I was offered the opportunity to be given a private tour of the American Players Theatre’s new indoor studio space, I leapt at the opportunity. For the past five years or so, I’ve been going to the APT for some of the best professional ou.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Beyond the Sea was a labor of love for Kevin Spacey, but the film’s distribution amounted to a blink and miss proposition. Most of us missed it during its brief theatrical run. The 2004 film is out on DVD and will be shown July 10 on TV Guide Net.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

As part of my resolution to be better about calling out overrated albums, let me offer this succinct consumer warning about the new Tiny Vipers album: Do not buy the new Tiny Vipers album. At least not unless you know what your in for. Tiny Vi.. more

Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It's June 7 and were in Appleton for a TRats game and I have on a winter coat, gloves and a blanket! Awesome! TRats in odd turqoise Star Wars themed jerseys today. Surprise! Today's game is actually a double-header! TRats win first game 2-1... more

Jun 7, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

The Wolf rumor is gaining steam and the best part of it so far is that Doug Melvin has said that the team doesn't want to get stuck with another Suppan-esque contract, meaning the Brewers are hoping to offer Wolf a two-year deal.Problem is, Tom H... more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

