What's in Sprecher Brewery Founder Randy Sprecher's Beer Cellar?
The Tap Takeover Podcast is back with the much-anticipated second part of our interview with Randy Sprecher, owner of Sprecher Brewing in Milwaukee. more
Aug 16, 2017 9:30 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Insights from a Pioneer of Craft Beer--Randy Sprecher
We’ve got a new partnership with Shepherd Express to announce, new music contributions from The Gleasons and Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, and a brand new interview with one of the pioneers of craft beer – Randy Sprecher!Owner of Sprecher Brew... more
Aug 9, 2017 9:37 AM Alex, Andy, Jesus and Jim @ Tap Takeover Podcast Tap Takeover Podcast
Cousins Subs Says On Wisconsin!
Milwaukee-based company Cousins Subs is transitioning to all Wisconsin-made cheeses and offering Wisconsin-based Sprecher root beer at all locations. more
Dec 8, 2015 7:42 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Punk Legends X Headline Sprecher’s Anniversary Bash
X will be down a member when they return to Milwaukee, but Exene Cervenka says they’re making the best of the situation. more
Aug 25, 2015 8:33 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
X Will Headline Sprecher Brewery's Free 30th Anniversary Party in Juneau Park
Oneof Milwaukee’s oldest craft breweries, Sprecher Brewery will celebrate its 30thanniversary with a free party at Juneau Park on Aug. 28 and 29 with live musicand, of course, beer, served from Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden and a pai.. more
Jul 14, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wisconsin Breweries Make Strong Showing in Beer Competition
Wisconsin brews made a strong showing in the 2015 United States Open BeerChampionship. This year, 4,000 beers, ciders and root beers from allover the world competed in the annual event, representing professionalbreweries and home brewers. Judge.. more
Jul 10, 2015 6:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Summertime Beer and Food Events in Full Gear
It's definitely summer in Milwaukee. There are about a millionbeer, wine and cocktail events coming up, and the beer gardens are hopping. Thefirst big beer festival of the summer season is also coming June 20, theWisconsin Beer Lover's Festival.. more
Jun 11, 2015 7:43 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Giving Back Around Milwaukee
One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more
May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Breweries, Bruisers and Benefits Around Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more
May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Sprecher Celebrates American Cheese Month
To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Breweryin Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beersfor the buffet-style dinner. The sandwi.. more
Oct 10, 2014 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Girls Rock Milwaukee
With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more
Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Teens and puzzles and fashion—oh my!
Plenty of energy at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week. “Wear Your Words” is the name of the project undertaken by local teenagers in cahoots with environmental educator, artist and recycling consultant Nancy Judd. The work co... more
May 5, 2014 8:37 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Growlers: A New Twist on an Old Tradition
With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more
Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Drink Up and Celebrate the Season
Summer is almost upon us, which means backyard barbeques, outdoor projects and (hopefully) lots of relaxing in the sun. When the temperatures soar above 80 degrees more
Jun 11, 2013 11:04 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer Proves a Hot Seller
For years Sprecher Brewery has heard requests from customers asking for an adult version of its signature root beer. This month the company finally obliged with the release of Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer, but it wasn’t easy. more
Jan 23, 2013 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Montgomery Gentry w/ Josh Thompson
Commercial country music saw the '90s end with bang upon the national debut of Montgomery Gentry. Eddie Montgomery (brother of arguably more gentlemanly country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery) and Eddie Gentry hit hard with the purpose... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
One of history’s longest-running author/character relationships existed between British author P.G. Wodehouse and Jeeves, the valet to the wealthy Bertie Wooster. Nearly half a century passed between Wodehouse’s first and last Jeeves storie... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Eric Blowtorch and the Welders
Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Change Election—In the Wrong Direction
The headline for the latest poll says that public confidence in President Obama has sunk to a new low, with a majority of Americans saying they don't trust him to make the best policy choices, especially on the ailing economy. These same vo... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Zola Jesus w/ Signaldrift and Faux Fir
Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee