Sprecher Brewery

The Tap Takeover Podcast is back with the much-anticipated second part of our interview with Randy Sprecher, owner of Sprecher Brewing in Milwaukee. more

Aug 16, 2017 9:30 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

We’ve got a new partnership with Shepherd Express to announce, new music contributions from The Gleasons and Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, and a brand new interview with one of the pioneers of craft beer – Randy Sprecher!Owner of Sprecher Brew... more

Aug 9, 2017 9:37 AM Tap Takeover Podcast

Photo by Deanna Desotell

Milwaukee-based company Cousins Subs is transitioning to all Wisconsin-made cheeses and offering Wisconsin-based Sprecher root beer at all locations. more

Dec 8, 2015 7:42 PM Short Order

Photo by Gary Leonard

X will be down a member when they return to Milwaukee, but Exene Cervenka says they’re making the best of the situation. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:33 PM Music Feature

xtheband.com

Oneof Milwaukee’s oldest craft breweries, Sprecher Brewery will celebrate its 30thanniversary with a free party at Juneau Park on Aug. 28 and 29 with live musicand, of course, beer, served from Milwaukee County's Traveling Beer Garden and a pai.. more

Jul 14, 2015 4:55 PM On Music

Wisconsin brews made a strong showing in the 2015 United States Open BeerChampionship. This year, 4,000 beers, ciders and root beers from allover the world competed in the annual event, representing professionalbreweries and home brewers. Judge.. more

Jul 10, 2015 6:06 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Lacey Muszynski

It's definitely summer in Milwaukee. There are about a millionbeer, wine and cocktail events coming up, and the beer gardens are hopping. Thefirst big beer festival of the summer season is also coming June 20, theWisconsin Beer Lover's Festival.. more

Jun 11, 2015 7:43 PM Brew City Booze

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

One of theperennial questions of philosophy is whether the definition of "moral act" entails that it be done for the right reasons. A utilitarian like John StuartMill thinks not. So long as your action redounds to the greatest happiness forthe .. more

May 13, 2015 3:15 PM Around MKE

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

Milwaukee’s reputation as an especially boozy city is hard earned. Remember that pridefully when you wake up disoriented and dehydrated. A handful of upcoming events mean to solidify this reputation.On Friday, May 8, the iconic Five O’Clock Stea.. more

May 7, 2015 3:55 PM Around MKE

To celebrate American Cheese month, Sprecher Breweryin Glendale will host a Wisconsin grilled cheese and beer dinner on October 23rd. Seven gourmet cheese sandwiches will be paired with seven Sprecher beersfor the buffet-style dinner. The sandwi.. more

Oct 10, 2014 2:21 PM Around MKE

With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more

Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Plenty of energy at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week. “Wear Your Words” is the name of the project undertaken by local teenagers in cahoots with environmental educator, artist and recycling consultant Nancy Judd. The work co... more

May 5, 2014 8:37 PM Visual Arts

With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more

Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM A&E Feature

Summer is almost upon us, which means backyard barbeques, outdoor projects and (hopefully) lots of relaxing in the sun. When the temperatures soar above 80 degrees more

Jun 11, 2013 11:04 PM Dining Preview

For years Sprecher Brewery has heard requests from customers asking for an adult version of its signature root beer. This month the company finally obliged with the release of Sprecher’s Hard Root Beer, but it wasn’t easy. more

Jan 23, 2013 4:56 PM Dining Preview

Commercial country music saw the '90s end with bang upon the national debut of Montgomery Gentry. Eddie Montgomery (brother of arguably more gentlemanly country hitmaker John Michael Montgomery) and Eddie Gentry hit hard with the purpose... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of history’s longest-running author/character relationships existed between British author P.G. Wodehouse and Jeeves, the valet to the wealthy Bertie Wooster. Nearly half a century passed between Wodehouse’s first and last Jeeves storie... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Recording primarily to vinyl, with 7-inch singles his preferred medium, Milwaukee reggae enthusiast Eric Blowtorch has released a slew of well-received singles over the last couple years, some of them featuring reggae legends like Prince more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The headline for the latest poll says that public confidence in President Obama has sunk to a new low, with a majority of Americans saying they don't trust him to make the best policy choices, especially on the ailing economy. These same vo... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

Recording under the nom de plume Zola Jesus, Madison’s burgeoning goth icon Nika Roza Danilova has been on a tear over the last couple of years, recording a slew of albums, EPs, 7-inches and side projects, all of which have been eagerly hun... more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

