Wisconsin Brews Do Well in U.S. Open Beer Championship
Wisconsin beers made another good showing in this year'sannual U.S. Open Beer Championship. Thecompetition pits almost 5,000 beers against each other in over 90 differentstyles. It's open to professional breweries and home brewers alike,.. more
Jul 14, 2016 2:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Wisconsin Breweries Make Strong Showing in Beer Competition
Wisconsin brews made a strong showing in the 2015 United States Open BeerChampionship. This year, 4,000 beers, ciders and root beers from allover the world competed in the annual event, representing professionalbreweries and home brewers. Judge.. more
Jul 10, 2015 6:06 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Sprecher in the Parks
Sprecher Brewingwill again be operating roving beer garden trucks at Milwaukee County Parksthis summer. This year, in addition to Sprecher beer and soda, the two truckswill offer German food from Sprecher's Restaurant and Pub. At least 15 parks.. more
Feb 9, 2015 8:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Smooth Soul Music at 3041 North
Milwaukee's absence of a full-time smooth jazz radio in recent years has translated to themusic's scant presence in the city's concert listings. Chocolate Bar Productionshas been on a one-woman mission to restore borderline smooth jazz in the fo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 4:38 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Sprecher and c.1880 Team Up for a Five-Course Beer Pairing Meal
Wine has long been the drink of choice for fine meals, buttwo local establishments are exploring the culinary potential of anotheralcoholic beverage. Sprecher Brewery and c.1800, a Walker’s Point restaurantspecializing in farm-to-table meals, a.. more
Jul 18, 2014 1:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Sprecher Will Release Its Limited Edition Honey-Brewed “Beyond
World of Beer comes to Brew City
For people who are concerned that the World of Beer franchise won’t offer enough craft beers from the area, relax. There are lots of local brews represented here more
Oct 30, 2013 12:41 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Southern Style Sweetness
At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty more
May 13, 2013 3:18 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Slamming With the Optimist
The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more
Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Smith Westerns @ Club Garibaldi
Smith Westerns’ 2009 self-titled debut album introduced a teenage band with a deep love of T. Rex-styled glam rock but without the chops or the budget to pull off that style. Instead, the group settled for a lo-fi facsimile, banging out che... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre‘Jeeves Intervenes’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
One of history’s longest-running author/character relationships existed between British author P.G. Wodehouse and Jeeves, the valet to the wealthy Bertie Wooster. Nearly half a century passed between Wodehouse’s first and last Jeeves storie... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fight Club
A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks more
Milwaukee’s New Brew in Town
Here in Milwaukee the Sprecher name is a familiar one. It can be found all over town, from the labels on the gourmet soda and craft beer produced at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, to the signs that show sponsorship of a number of local e... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
The Rise & Fall of EMI Records
As the original home of The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Radiohead, Britain’s EMI Records boasts a rich musical history. But away from the recording studio, the label has been a mess for at least the past two decades. In The Rise & Fall of EMI R... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Books
Healthy Changes
Restaurants, like people, often feel the need to reinvent themselves when they arrive at the doorstep of middle age. They tire of their old ways, and look to the future to create a new and improved sense of self. After 30 years as Robert’s,... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments
Kelly Clarkson @ The Milwaukee Theatre
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Brew City’s Second Generation
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
Academy Award Short Film Nominees
Feb 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments