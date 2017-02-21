Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Dance in March
OPENING Sensoria/Caught Up in the Moment Wild Space Dance Company March 1 “First Friday Series” Real Time Danceworks Studio Theatre March 3 Masters of improvisation and site-spec,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Music in April
OPENING Florentine Opera: The Billy Goats Gruff (family friendly) Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts April 1 “Bohemian Rhapsody” Wisconsin Philharmonic Sharon Lynne Wilson Ce,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Dance in April
OPENING “Dance Concert: Away from the Mirror” (student production) Carthage College Theatre April 5-6 La Sylphide/Sans Pleurer (world premiere) Milwaukee Ballet April 6-9,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in April
“Gods and Heroes: Classical Mythology in European Prints” Milwaukee Art Museum Through April 2 “Kettle Moraine Juried Show” Schauer Arts and Activities Center Through April,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Music in May
OPENING My Fair Audrey and Cheek To Cheek (cabaret) Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts May 3 “All Our Own” We Six Wisconsin Conservatory of Music May 4 Like Classical Music, ja,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Theater in May
CONTINUING aLL wRoNG (world premiere) Cooperative Performance Milwaukee Through May 5 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (student production) UW-Parkside Theatre Th,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Music in June
Spring Arts Guide of musical acts in Milwaukee in June 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Visual Art in June
Spring Arts Guide for visual art exhibits in Milwaukee in June 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Theater in June
Spring arts guide for theater acts in Milwaukee in the month of June 2017. more
Feb 21, 2017 11:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Dance in June
Spring Arts Guide 2017 for Dance acts in June 2017 in Milwaukee. more
Feb 21, 2017 11:20 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Lynne Railback 'Wild & Wonderful' Premieres at The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center
Lynne Railsback doesn’t paint roses or orchids. The plants that grow in Midwestern woods and prairies are her subjects. Her unique watercolors have been exhibited in botanical gardens, galleries,,Art more
Mar 11, 2016 11:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
2014 Spring Arts Guide
ComedySportz Every third Thursday of the month T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) 420 S. First St. “Lumberjacks in Love! Go!” You might hear similarly wild suggestion,A&E Feature more
Feb 13, 2014 6:38 PM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature