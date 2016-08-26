Squeezettes
Pabst Mansion to Hold Retro Beer Night
The Pabst Mansion (2000 W Wisconsin Ave) is hosting a nightof beer tasting, history and polka for their annual Retro Beer Night on Friday,Oct. 7. Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz and Old Milwaukee will be available totaste, and classic beer memorab.. more
Aug 26, 2016 7:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Picture Perfect: At the opening of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Postcards from America: Milwaukee,” photo curator Lisa Sutcliffe and photographer Alessandra more
Jul 24, 2014 3:45 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Squeezettes
The Squeezettes bill themselves as Milwaukee's premier all-female accordion group (even though, contradictorily, they have two male members) and with their energetic, power polka sound and impressive list of conquered venues... more
Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lady Elgin: RISING TIDE at Kohler Arts
150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more
Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Art vs. Craft
Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and precious paintings of birds. Each of the 60-plus vendors, a mix of Milwaukee more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Driver's Certificates
Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments