Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

It took a bit longer than organizers hoped, but the Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a done deal. Today the Milwaukee Common Council approved a liquor license request for the beer garden's operators, the St. Francis Brewery, clearing the way for i.. more

Jun 24, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more

May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more

Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

In March, juries in Smith County and Matagorda County sentenced Henry Wooten and Melvin Johnson III to 35 years and 60 years in prison, respectively, for possessing small amounts of drugs. Though small, under Texas law the amounts were stil... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Along with brewing delicious beers, crafting exquisite cheeses and growing most of America’s ginseng, there is yet another thing the great state of Wisconsin knows how to do right: the Friday fish fry. In terms of scale and devotion, no oth... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

