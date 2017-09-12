St. Francis Brewery
Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
The Humboldt Park Beer Garden Will Open June 30
It took a bit longer than organizers hoped, but the Humboldt Park Beer Garden is now a done deal. Today the Milwaukee Common Council approved a liquor license request for the beer garden's operators, the St. Francis Brewery, clearing the way for i.. more
Jun 24, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden Hits Delays
Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more
May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Bay View's Humboldt Park Could Get a Beer Garden This Spring
With the Milwaukee County Parks Department looking tocapitalize on the popularity of the Estabrook Park beer garden, more beergardens could be coming to country parks this spring. Last week the Parks Departmentannounced a plan to bring a beer g.. more
Jan 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
News of the Weird
In March, juries in Smith County and Matagorda County sentenced Henry Wooten and Melvin Johnson III to 35 years and 60 years in prison, respectively, for possessing small amounts of drugs. Though small, under Texas law the amounts were stil... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Polish Center of Wisconsin’s Authentic Fish Fry
Along with brewing delicious beers, crafting exquisite cheeses and growing most of America’s ginseng, there is yet another thing the great state of Wisconsin knows how to do right: the Friday fish fry. In terms of scale and devotion, no oth... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview