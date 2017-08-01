St. John'S On The Lake
A Lifetime in Music
Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Jan Serr’s ‘Summer Dances’
Dance is inherently based in time and motion. Artist Jan Serr suspends moments of the dancers’ art through a brightly lyrical series of monotype prints in an exhibition more
Sep 17, 2014 1:14 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Exceptional Gallery Night & Day Exhibitions to Explore
Jul 27, 2012 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Komeda Project
Rosemary’s Baby ,CD Reviews more
Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Coco Before Chanel
Coco BeforeChanel, starring Audrey Tautou (Amelie)as the designer in her aspiring youth, Coco BeforeChanel ,Film more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews