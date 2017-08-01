RSS

St. John'S On The Lake

aegateway_charles_byshepherdstaff.jpg.jpe

Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature

art.jpg.jpe

Dance is inherently based in time and motion. Artist Jan Serr suspends moments of the dancers’ art through a brightly lyrical series of monotype prints in an exhibition more

Sep 17, 2014 1:14 AM Visual Arts

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Jul 27, 2012 7:49 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9031.jpe

Rosemary’s Baby ,CD Reviews more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8479.jpe

Coco BeforeChanel, starring Audrey Tautou (Amelie)as the designer in her aspiring youth, Coco BeforeChanel ,Film more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES