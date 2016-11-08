RSS

Standards

albumreview_errollgarner.jpg.jpe

Jazz pianist Erroll Garner had a fluid touch, playing it cool or soulful. Ready Take One collets a gaggle of unreleased studio recordings from 1967, 1969 and 1971 from different studios and with various accompanists more

Nov 8, 2016 3:41 PM Album Reviews

mjtroaring.jpg.jpe

Pianist Mike Jones travels well-explored ground with Roaring, a collection of standards with a 1920s dateline. With a deft set of hands on the keys, Jones plays with the melodies, teasing out pleasantries and digressions that reflect on the... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:12 PM Album Reviews

blogimage3552.jpe

The LGBT Film/Video Festival continues today with three screenings at the UWM Union Theatr It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES