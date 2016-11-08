Standards
Erroll Garner: Ready Take One (Legacy)
Jazz pianist Erroll Garner had a fluid touch, playing it cool or soulful. Ready Take One collets a gaggle of unreleased studio recordings from 1967, 1969 and 1971 from different studios and with various accompanists more
Nov 8, 2016 3:41 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mike Jones Trio: Roaring (Capri)
Pianist Mike Jones travels well-explored ground with Roaring, a collection of standards with a 1920s dateline. With a deft set of hands on the keys, Jones plays with the melodies, teasing out pleasantries and digressions that reflect on the... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
LGBT Film/Video Festival
The LGBT Film/Video Festival continues today with three screenings at the UWM Union Theatr It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee