RSS

Stanley Kramer

highnoon2.jpg.jpe

JohnWayne famously condemned it as “un-American,” but High Noon (1952) withstoodhis approbation, earned four Oscars and endured as one of the greatest westernsever filmed. High Noon has been reissued on DVD in a visually .. more

Oct 19, 2016 5:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

miss-julie-toronto-film-festival-2.jpg.jpe

Toronto Film Festival

Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM Home Movies

blogimage13230.jpe

No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES