Stanley Kramer
High Noon a Classic Western
JohnWayne famously condemned it as “un-American,” but High Noon (1952) withstoodhis approbation, earned four Oscars and endured as one of the greatest westernsever filmed. High Noon has been reissued on DVD in a visually .. more
Oct 19, 2016 5:29 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Recently Released 6.11.15
Here are some excellent titles chosen by our film critic, recently available for home viewing:Miss Julie The heat is rising on Midsummer’s Eve, 1890, on an Irish country estate as the lovely,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Jun 12, 2015 11:25 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Mustard Plug w/ Something To Do
No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee