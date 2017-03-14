Stanley Tucci
Film Clips: March 16, 2017
Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Spotlight
Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more
Dec 8, 2015 8:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Director Michael Bay, known for blockbusters, regularly churns out Transformer films that net enormous worldwide sales. This time, the film’s awkward script and inferior dialog burden the sharply detailed CGI effects that sometimes transfix more
Jul 2, 2014 2:09 AM Lisa Miller Film Reviews
Yes
Though this tour bills the band as Yes—often in screaming capital letters—the fine print tells you that the performers are technically “Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White of Yes.&rdqu,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blind Date
The death of a child is a devastating turn for parents and can sometimes devastate their marriage. Blind Date imagines the estranged parents of a five-year old (who died in a car accident for which they feel responsible) working through their pro.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood