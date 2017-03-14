RSS

Stanley Tucci

Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Film Clips

Spotlight successfully revives that old Hollywood theme of courageous reporters bringing down a corrupt Goliath with the slingshots of facts exposed. Based on a true story, Spotlight should not be mistaken for a documentary on the pedophile... more

Dec 8, 2015 8:44 PM Film Reviews

Murray Close

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Film Reviews

Director Michael Bay, known for blockbusters, regularly churns out Transformer films that net enormous worldwide sales. This time, the film’s awkward script and inferior dialog burden the sharply detailed CGI effects that sometimes transfix more

Jul 2, 2014 2:09 AM Film Reviews

Though this tour bills the band as Yes—often in screaming capital letters—the fine print tells you that the performers are technically “Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White of Yes.&rdqu,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The death of a child is a devastating turn for parents and can sometimes devastate their marriage. Blind Date imagines the estranged parents of a five-year old (who died in a car accident for which they feel responsible) working through their pro.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

