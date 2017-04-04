RSS

Star Wars

homemovies0406.jpg.jpe

The producers of “Star Trek: Voyager" turned for inspiration to one of literature’s oldest stories, The Odyssey. Like those Greek mariners, the crew of the starship Voyager faced unknown dangers on a perilous homeward journey. The box se... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:10 PM Home Movies

likeclockwork.jpg.jpe

Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM Books

aperfectday.jpg.jpe

Trumpeter Chet Baker was at low ebb by the late 1960s, the setting for Born to Be Blue. Ethan Hawke stars as Baker, emulating his sunken appearance as a jazzman who never escaped the slavery of heroin for long. Carmen Ejogo co-stars as the ... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:30 PM Home Movies

fishfryandaflick.jpg.jpe

Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more

Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Around MKE

ae.jpg.jpe

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

film .jpg.jpe

Movies have enjoyed wide appeal since the dawn of the nickelodeon. However, no one could have imagined that cinema would become a disposable subset of a gargantuan tentacled monster called computerized entertainment, reducing the 20th centu... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:24 PM Film Reviews

 Digitaltechnology has changed the way most films are produced and presented, withcomputer-generated imagery altering expectations over the “look” of cinema. Digitalshapes crafted by softwear have supplanted men in rubber.. more

Dec 7, 2013 2:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Thetitle of the book is misleading. Homer Simpson Ponders Politics (UniversityPress of Kentucky) isn’t about the world according to Matt Groening, but rangeswidely, hooking-up particular films, television shows, graphic novels andgenr.. more

Aug 18, 2013 12:47 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Watching the 35th anniversary edition of Ralph Bakshi's <em>Wizards</em> on Blu-ray is like peering into a time capsule of an era long gone. The animated feature was considered a technical achievement in 1977a mind blower (especially if you .. more

Apr 15, 2012 1:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

George Lucas changed the direction of Hollywood with Star Wars by helping set the bar for blockbusters to come. But Star Wars was more than a phenomenally successful movie. It was a social phenomenon. According to fans interviewed for the thoug.. more

Oct 29, 2011 6:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12843.jpe

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s. more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  A month featuring debuts from no less than two new local theatre companies also plays host to a brand new Milwaukee improv group as the newly-minted Worst Case Scenario opens its first show late this month. On July 23rd at ComedySportz, a fusi.. more

Jul 11, 2010 4:08 PM Theater

blogimage9766.jpe

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Over the next threemonths, the Wisconsin Legislature and governor will try to enact the C ShepherdExpress ,Expresso more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage8160.jpe

It’s one of the world’s most scenic races in the world: The Dakar Rally, an annual two-week, off-road endurance race from France to Senegal. It’s also one of the world’s most dangerous races, linked to over 45 deaths in the last 30 more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7513.jpe

"Figurative Prints," curated by Brooke Mulvaney, the MAM's collections manager o Men in the Cities ,Art more

Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5561.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower liv The Sum of Us ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES