Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 6, 2017
The producers of “Star Trek: Voyager" turned for inspiration to one of literature’s oldest stories, The Odyssey. Like those Greek mariners, the crew of the starship Voyager faced unknown dangers on a perilous homeward journey. The box se... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures (University of Minnesota Press), edited by Rachel A. Bowser and Brian Croxall
Steampunk began as an undercurrent in fantasy literature. Soon, a subculture grouped around its varied visions of an alternate Victorian-Edwardian world. The essays in Like Clockwork: Steampunk Pasts, Presents, & Futures examine the phenome... more
Feb 14, 2017 3:47 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital 7.21
Trumpeter Chet Baker was at low ebb by the late 1960s, the setting for Born to Be Blue. Ethan Hawke stars as Baker, emulating his sunken appearance as a jazzman who never escaped the slavery of heroin for long. Carmen Ejogo co-stars as the ... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Point Fish Fry & a Flick Returning to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Much to the delight of movie lovers and fish fry fans, thepopular outdoor movie series PointFish Fry & a Flick will return to Discovery World for its eighth yearon Friday, August 12. Now on to the question on everyone’s mind. Which movie.. more
Jun 8, 2016 11:00 AM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Remembering the Movies
Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more
Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Why Movies Really Suck
Movies have enjoyed wide appeal since the dawn of the nickelodeon. However, no one could have imagined that cinema would become a disposable subset of a gargantuan tentacled monster called computerized entertainment, reducing the 20th centu... more
Feb 18, 2014 8:24 PM Steve Spice Film Reviews
The CG Story
Digitaltechnology has changed the way most films are produced and presented, withcomputer-generated imagery altering expectations over the “look” of cinema. Digitalshapes crafted by softwear have supplanted men in rubber.. more
Dec 7, 2013 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Homer Simpson Ponders Politics
Thetitle of the book is misleading. Homer Simpson Ponders Politics (UniversityPress of Kentucky) isn’t about the world according to Matt Groening, but rangeswidely, hooking-up particular films, television shows, graphic novels andgenr.. more
Aug 18, 2013 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wizards Like Ralph
<p> Watching the 35th anniversary edition of Ralph Bakshi's <em>Wizards</em> on Blu-ray is like peering into a time capsule of an era long gone. The animated feature was considered a technical achievement in 1977a mind blower (especially if you .. more
Apr 15, 2012 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
What's with George Lucas?
George Lucas changed the direction of Hollywood with Star Wars by helping set the bar for blockbusters to come. But Star Wars was more than a phenomenally successful movie. It was a social phenomenon. According to fans interviewed for the thoug.. more
Oct 29, 2011 6:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s. more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Worst Case Scenario: Star Wars
A month featuring debuts from no less than two new local theatre companies also plays host to a brand new Milwaukee improv group as the newly-minted Worst Case Scenario opens its first show late this month. On July 23rd at ComedySportz, a fusi.. more
Jul 11, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: WPRI’s Flawed Report on Clean Energy
Over the next threemonths, the Wisconsin Legislature and governor will try to enact the C ShepherdExpress ,Expresso more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
7915 KM
It’s one of the world’s most scenic races in the world: The Dakar Rally, an annual two-week, off-road endurance race from France to Senegal. It’s also one of the world’s most dangerous races, linked to over 45 deaths in the last 30 more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Art Museum’s ‘1980s Rewind’
"Figurative Prints," curated by Brooke Mulvaney, the MAM's collections manager o Men in the Cities ,Art more
Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Sum of Us
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower liv The Sum of Us ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments