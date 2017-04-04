RSS

The producers of “Star Trek: Voyager" turned for inspiration to one of literature’s oldest stories, The Odyssey. Like those Greek mariners, the crew of the starship Voyager faced unknown dangers on a perilous homeward journey. The box se... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:10 PM Home Movies

The unwritten history of Milwaukee’s unheard music has been updated in Steven Nodine’s Brick Through the Window: An Oral History of Punk Rock, New Wave and Noise in Milwaukee, 1964-1984, a launch event for which takes place at 7 p.m. on Fri... more

Feb 14, 2017 3:41 PM Books

Kenny Baldwin

As a business model, opening a punk venue in amarket like Milwaukee in the early ’80s was hardly a slam dunk, but that didn’tstop Kenny Baldwin from converting his father’s downtown disco, StarshipEncounters, into a club called The Starship. Th.. more

Sep 21, 2015 5:15 PM On Music

Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more

Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Brew City Booze

The piano trio genre originated in the “trio sonata” of the Baroque Era (mid-17th to mid-18th centuries), where a solo instrument (usually the violin) dominated the proceedings, supported by keyboards (harpsichord, for the most part) and a ... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage11802.jpe

After more than 40 years on the road and a career colored by both hard knocks and critical accolades, Johnny Winter is considered a vintage blues artist—one short step away from the status of personal idols such as Muddy Waters and John Lee more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

