Startup
Ideawake Gives Employees a Voice
As a company grows to employ hundreds, and even thousands ofpeople, it becomes continually harder for frontline employees’ ideas to reachmanagement. This disconnect can become frustrating and lead to employeesbecoming disen.. more
Nov 23, 2016 6:36 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Sugr Wants to be Your Guide to Milwaukee
It seems as though there is a new bar, restaurant, concertor happening springing up in Milwaukee every night. With the rapid pace atwhich the Cream City moves it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every development,but a new app created by a .. more
Sep 26, 2016 3:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Milwaukee Startup Wants To Be Your Butler
The explosion of Internet-connected technology has led toboth newfound convenience as well as increased expectations of productivity. MiButler,a service created by Milwaukee resident Baker Al-Qudsi, has found a businessopportunity in this .. more
Apr 8, 2016 3:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra would later update and amp up the same formula with some progged-out electric guitars, but Mannheim Steamroller was the first outfit to make a fortune modernizing Christmas classics for New Age listeners. more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pho Viet Focuses on Vietnamese Soup
The area of 27th Street south of Oklahoma Avenue continues to draw Asian businesses. In addition to Chinese and Indian markets, soon there will be no fewer than three establishments devoted to Vietnamese pho—a noodle soup served in large bo... more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments