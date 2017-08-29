Static Eyes
Triple Eyes Industries Played to its Base at its Latest Showcase
It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Static Eyes Stay Rambunctious on Their 'Thaw' 7-Inch
Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 26-March 4
The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Drugs Dragons w/ Dirty Dancing and Static Eyes @ Cactus Club
Like almost every music venue, Cactus Club’s walls are adorned with music posters. Most venues plug upcoming shows, but the seminal Bay View rock club unabashedly celebrates its past by keeping up,Concert Reviews more
Jan 27, 2014 1:21 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews