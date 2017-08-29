RSS

Static Eyes

triple eye.jpg.jpe

It’s rare to see a festival as dedicated to a specific sound and specific approach as this weekend’s Triple Eye Industries Fest. more

Aug 29, 2017 9:42 AM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

localmusic_staticeyes.jpg.jpe

Madison might not care much for Static Eyes’ concise garage-punk, but they’ve found a following for it here in Milwaukee. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:59 PM Local Music

rockchili.jpg.jpe

The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

drugs dragons.jpg.jpe

Like almost every music venue, Cactus Club’s walls are adorned with music posters. Most venues plug upcoming shows, but the seminal Bay View rock club unabashedly celebrates its past by keeping up,Concert Reviews more

Jan 27, 2014 1:21 PM Concert Reviews

tteeth.jpg.jpe

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES