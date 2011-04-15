RSS

Stations Of The Cross

UW-Parkside is tackling its upcoming Hamlet in four pieces. Four characters play the tragic hero in a production that looks inspired by a Steampunk aesthetic. Two men and two women tackle the role—all at the same time. Playing the role of the ti.. more

Apr 15, 2011 5:06 PM Theater

With their peculiar powers and wacky garb, many superheroes are already so funny that making their derring-do any funnier is a task worthy of Superman. But with The Incredibles, Pixar Animation Studio (Toy Story) produced a story brimming with .. more

Apr 11, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts announced earlier today that it will be forced to temporarily suspend events currently scheduled for Uihlein Hall. Evidently, a complex mechanical system used to set-up components of the hall’s acoustic .. more

Apr 5, 2011 9:40 PM Theater

Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre brings two groups to the John C. Cudahy YMCA this Thursday as it presents Milwaukee Playback Theatre and The Living  Proof.Playback Theatre was founded over thirty years ago in New York by Jonathan Fox. The idea .. more

Apr 5, 2011 11:49 AM Theater

There are many unknowns in “the place we call the universe,” as the basso profundo narrator puts it in the History Channel series “The Universe.” And just as many scientists have come to believe that the cosmos is expanding, so does our knowled.. more

Jan 17, 2011 3:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6730.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage6727.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6714.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Boulevard Theatre’s Stations of the Cross is a savvy comedy that combines the comic appeal of waiting tables with the comedy of Catholicism. Written by Beth Monhollen, the show has debuted to a very successful run with the Boulevard, behaving exac.. more

May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6649.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6645.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6449.jpe

Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre is fearless when it comes to pushing boundaries, thanks Stations of the Cross, ,Theater more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

According to a 2005 estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 2.2 million wait Stations of the Cross ,Theater more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3771.jpe

Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with plenty of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out creepy jazz and ragtime songs that exaggerate their antique influences. These band,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES