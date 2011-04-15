Stations Of The Cross
Wiring HAMLET for Quad
UW-Parkside is tackling its upcoming Hamlet in four pieces. Four characters play the tragic hero in a production that looks inspired by a Steampunk aesthetic. Two men and two women tackle the role—all at the same time. Playing the role of the ti.. more
Apr 15, 2011 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Absolutely Incredible
With their peculiar powers and wacky garb, many superheroes are already so funny that making their derring-do any funnier is a task worthy of Superman. But with The Incredibles, Pixar Animation Studio (Toy Story) produced a story brimming with .. more
Apr 11, 2011 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Small Matter of 27,000 Pounds
The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts announced earlier today that it will be forced to temporarily suspend events currently scheduled for Uihlein Hall. Evidently, a complex mechanical system used to set-up components of the hall’s acoustic .. more
Apr 5, 2011 9:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Playback and Living Proof with MMT
Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre brings two groups to the John C. Cudahy YMCA this Thursday as it presents Milwaukee Playback Theatre and The Living Proof.Playback Theatre was founded over thirty years ago in New York by Jonathan Fox. The idea .. more
Apr 5, 2011 11:49 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Universe Keeps Growing
There are many unknowns in “the place we call the universe,” as the basso profundo narrator puts it in the History Channel series “The Universe.” And just as many scientists have come to believe that the cosmos is expanding, so does our knowled.. more
Jan 17, 2011 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Stations of the Cross
The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more
May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Stations of the Cross
The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more
May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stations of the Cross
The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more
May 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Stations of the Cross, Poetry and Wine
Boulevard Theatre’s Stations of the Cross is a savvy comedy that combines the comic appeal of waiting tables with the comedy of Catholicism. Written by Beth Monhollen, the show has debuted to a very successful run with the Boulevard, behaving exac.. more
May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stations of the Cross
The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more
May 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stations of the Cross
The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more
May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Waiting Rituals
Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre is fearless when it comes to pushing boundaries, thanks Stations of the Cross, ,Theater more
May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Serving Others
According to a 2005 estimate by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 2.2 million wait Stations of the Cross ,Theater more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Leon Redbone
Old-timey music is the new swing revival, with plenty of young bands dressing up in kitschy, 1930s costumes and puffing out creepy jazz and ragtime songs that exaggerate their antique influences. These band,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments