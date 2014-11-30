Std
It’s A Wonderful Life Staged Radio Play at UW-Parkside
It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more
Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It's The One On The Boat In Germantown
Some people hear a name like Anything Goes and think, "that's the one on the boat, right?" Indeed. Indeed it is the one on the boat. And it happens to be the one that Imagination Theatre of Germantown is staging this coming August. The classic .. more
Jul 19, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Die Kreuzen to Play a Rare Show at Turner Hall Ballroom May 26
Milwaukee's most influential punk band, Die Kreuzen broke up in 1992, and for a long time they remained that way. During a time when seemingly every other Milwaukee band was reuniting, Die Kreuzen remained happily defunct. It was only last year th.. more
Feb 11, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
My Partner Has HPV. Should We Wait to Have Sex?
I have been talking to this girl for several months. I really like her and want to continue to see her. We have not yet had sex; she has told me that she has HPV, and she and I have been hesitant about going through... more
Oct 11, 2012 12:11 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Could I Have Herpes and Not Know It?
Recently, I was intimate and condomless with a new partner. It was a heat-of-the-moment thing and sort of intense. Two days later, he said he was sore from the intensity and admitted to being a bit rough with himself the day after we were t... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Politicizing Cancer
We applaud Susan G. Komen for the Cure's decision to restore funding for Planned Parenthood's breast cancer screenings, although we'd like more clarity on its future funding plans. We also support the resignation of Karen Handel, the Komen. more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Straight Men and HPV
One of the sexually transmitted infections that I get asked most about is Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Thanks to relentless advertising for Merck's Gardasil vaccine, many people are aware that some strains of HPV are linked to cervical cance... more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
A Warty Situation
Genital warts are causedby the human papillomavirus (HPV), which has received lots of att Ihave a wart on my penis that has been there for about 15 years. It is gettinglarger, ab ,SEXPress more
Jan 1, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Dam It, Janet
For those unfamiliar with "dental" dams(so called because they were originally What’s the current stand on plastic wrap asa dental dam? There's the “non-mic ,None more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress