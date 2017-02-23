Steak
Five O’Clock Steakhouse Named Wisconsin’s Best by Tasting Table
Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named thenumber one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinarywebsite and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company withBrooklyn’s famous Peter Luger.. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bourbon & Tunns Reopens
At the end of last year the Palms Bistro did a major makeover and reopened as Bourbon & Tunns. All of the tropical touches were removed and replaced with a spare look of exposed brick walls and dark wooden furnishings more
Apr 24, 2013 6:02 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Wolf Peach Starts Strong
Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Friday Fish Fry at Wegner’s St. Martins Inn
Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more
Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Aliota’s Is Back
Aliota’s (261 E. Hampton Road), the bar and restaurant formerly known as T.J. Aliota’s, has reopened without the first-name initials and with a completely new interior. Even the vintage bar is gone. Aliota’s still serves food... more
Oct 5, 2012 4:33 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Jackson Grill's Menu Stands Tall
This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Pitch's Sicilian-American Tradition
Many Milwaukeeans will recognize the name Pitch's from its booths at Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. The menu has changed over the years, but the summertime booths still offer a hint of the food found at the restaurant... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Devon Seafood + Steak's Tasty Lunch Deals
Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Hinterland Gastropub as Good as Ever
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Broadway Theatre Center Open House
One of the classiest houses for relatively high-end theatre in Milwaukee, the Broadway Theatre Center is kind of a remarkable space. A bar, a studio theatre, a larger formal theatre and a whole bunch of offices rest on the end of Broadway near t.. more
Jul 20, 2011 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Victor’s on Van Buren
Firstimpressions can be deceiving. At Victor’s on Van Buren, the bar is anactive meeting place, the music is loud and there is a metal dancefloor straight from the ’70s disco era. But in t,Dining Out more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Short Orders (ZaZa Steak & Lemonade)
Youwouldn’t expect to find T-bone and sirloin dinners at a place withstool seating and a location next to a shop hawking cell phones andcigarettes. But one of the city’s most evocatively n,Dining Out more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview 5 Comments
Riverfront Chain
and ,Dining Out more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
New Kid on the Block
Photos by Tate Bunker What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments