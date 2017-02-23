RSS

Steak

Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named thenumber one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinarywebsite and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company withBrooklyn’s famous Peter Luger.. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:33 PM Around MKE

At the end of last year the Palms Bistro did a major makeover and reopened as Bourbon & Tunns. All of the tropical touches were removed and replaced with a spare look of exposed brick walls and dark wooden furnishings more

Apr 24, 2013 6:02 PM Dining Preview

Roots restaurant was known for its unique setting, perched on top of Brewers Hill, and a kitchen that was a pioneer in “local source” ingredients. So it was quite a surprise when Roots closed its doors in September. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:40 PM Dining Preview

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

Most people know the small community of St. Martins for its street fairs. Others know it as the location of Wegner’s St. Martins Inn, located in the heart of the village (11318 W. St. Martins Road, Franklin). Wegner’s St. Martins Inn... more

Oct 12, 2012 3:21 PM Dining Preview

Aliota’s (261 E. Hampton Road), the bar and restaurant formerly known as T.J. Aliota’s, has reopened without the first-name initials and with a completely new interior. Even the vintage bar is gone. Aliota’s still serves food... more

Oct 5, 2012 4:33 PM Dining Preview

This is one of those “best-kept-secret” places you are glad to find. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Jackson Grill is a small place featuring a handful of tables in the dining room and near the bar. The setting is pleasantly re... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Many Milwaukeeans will recognize the name Pitch's from its booths at Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. The menu has changed over the years, but the summertime booths still offer a hint of the food found at the restaurant... more

Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Devon Seafood + Steak (5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale) was among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center. Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more

Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

One of the classiest houses for relatively high-end theatre in Milwaukee, the Broadway Theatre Center is kind of a remarkable space. A bar, a studio theatre, a larger formal theatre and a whole bunch of offices rest on the end of Broadway near t.. more

Jul 20, 2011 8:11 PM Theater

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

