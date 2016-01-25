Steel Magnolias
Small Town Southern Warmth at Sunset
The Sunset Playhouse’s ensemble for STEEL MAGNOLIAS has more than enough warmth to make the Furlan Auditorium feel like a cozy, little Louisiana beauty parlor. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:54 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Steel Magnolias in Elm Grove
Elm Grove in the middle of winter is not northwestern Louisiana in the late ’80s. This week, Sunset Playhouse brings a little bit of warmth to the stage as it presents Robbert Harling’s 1987 classic Steel Magnolias. Drawn from his experien.. more
Jan 18, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival On Independence Day
Sayyou’re a regular performance group that regularly performs on the first Fridayof the month. What do you do when the first friday of the month happens to landon one of the biggest holidays of the year? If you’re Dead Man’s Carnivalyou go ahe.. more
Jul 3, 2014 9:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Another Chance to Hang Out With Truvy
As the month opens, The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa offers audiences an opportunity to hang out in a 1980's southern beauty salon . . . onstage in a church. The Playhouse will be staging a production of the enduring 1987 Robert Harling dra.. more
Oct 3, 2011 1:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lies of the Tea Party
For Americans still suffering from persistent unemployment, falling incomes and rising inequality, politicians of either party probably generate little enthusiasm. Yet although political ennui is understandable, the disaffection and demoral... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 11 Comments
Soulstice Theatre Presents ‘Steel Magnolias’
Soulstice Theatre brings some Southern flavor to the stage this week with an intimate production of Robert Harling’s classic 1987 stage drama, Steel Magnolias. Soulstice’s fourth-floor studio theater on Milwaukee’s South Side will serve more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Penises, Piercings and Pleasure
One of my friends knows a lot of guys who get Prince Alberts (the piercing). He says they One of my friends knows a lot of guys who get Prince Alberts (the piercing). He says they ,SEXPress more
Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 12 Comments