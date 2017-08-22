Steely Dan
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 24-30, 2017
As summer enters its final stretch, Milwaukee keeps the outdoor festivals coming fast and furious. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
More About Music
David Luhrssen explores number of new books on music. more
Feb 9, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Steely Dan filled the stage with virtuoso players Saturday night, presenting themselves as a mutant jazz-rock fusion big band. more
Jul 18, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 14-20
Summerfest may be over, but that isn’t stopping big names from coming to Milwaukee this week. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Next Step Vol. 2
With The Next Step, Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann areattempting to take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a bandmust acknowledge their new-found popular and critical success and negotiate theheavy bu.. more
Apr 13, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Steely Dan @ The Riverside Theater
Recently there’s been a resurgence of appreciation for a variety of the soft-rock super sounds of the ’70s. In addition to Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan has probably benefitted the most from the trend, perhaps because they’ve more
Jul 29, 2013 12:00 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
An Attempted Assassination Staged at the Hyatt
It's been 100 years since someone tried to shoot Theodore Roosevelt outside a hotel in Downtown Milwaukee. Roosevelt had just eaten at the Hotel Gilpatrick, where the Hyatt stands today. He was heading out to what is now the Milwaukee Theatre to d.. more
Oct 10, 2012 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steely Dan
Steely Dan was always more subversive than it seemed on the surface. Although in the '70s the group's jazzy soft-rock seemed like a safe alternative to the brasher rock of the day... more
Aug 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steely Dan
Steely Dan was always more subversive than it seemed on the surface. Although in the '70s the group's jazzy soft-rock seemed like a safe alternative to the brasher rock of the day... more
Aug 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Outdoors ‘ScreenDance’ Combines Dance, Film
“ScreenDance” offers an opportunity to relax outdoors on a summer night on lawn chairs or blankets while enjoying nine short, handpicked contemporary dance films on a large screen beside the Milwaukee River. Curated by Luc Vanier of UW-Milw... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Steely Dan
The polished jazz-rock duo Steely Dan cranked out a stream of classic LPs in the ’70s, then returned for a pair of surprisingly strong comeback discs after the turn of the century. They have no plans to go back to the studio anytime soon, b... more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steely Dan
The polished jazz-rock duo Steely Dan cranked out a stream of classic LPs in the ’70s, then returned for a pair of surprisingly strong comeback discs after the turn of the century. They have no plans to go back to the studio anytime soon, b... more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steely Dan 'AJA' and 'Royal Scam' (11/13 & 11/14)
For the first time ever, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Steely Dan is playing both classic albums 'AJA' (1977) and 'Royal Scam' (1976) in full and then some! Steely Dan is performing at the Riverside both Friday, November 13 and Saturday, Nov... more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Cinema on Milwaukee's Broadway Next Month
Manifesting in boxy multiplexes all over the country, modern cinema bears little resemblance to the classy experience of going to a film in the movie palaces of the golden age of cinema. (At least, I assume it was--the first film I ever saw was E.. more
Apr 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bearing Up Nicely
The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t The state’s football fans have endured some unpleasant weekends this fall, but not t ,Sports more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Aja Vu
For as great of a band as they are, Steely Dan hasn’t inspired much in the way of tr Wicked ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Walter Becker Assesses Grizzly Bear, Talks like a Beastie Boy
One particularly interesting snippet from my phone conversation with Walter Becker that I wasn't able to get into this week's Steely Dan write-up: When I asked if he heard his influence on contemporary bands, Becker, who's incredibly self-honest a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music