Sweet Peaches and Bourbon
Do you have a go-to patio drink? Something with vodka, maybe? Or gin and lemonade or tonic? We invite you to throw that conventional patio drink playbook out the window and invite a little bit of t,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kortebein
A Bootfull of Beer at Miller Time Pub
Miller Time Pub & Grill (Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.) partnered with Miller Brewing to bring you a brand that not only has the Miller name, but also memorabilia, the old commercials and, of course, great beer. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff
The hard-working Midwest rock band, Burgundy Ties will play Stein & Dine. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Stein & Dine 2017: Your Local Pub, Only Bigger
The Shepherd Express’ fifth annual Stein & Dine Beer Cheese and Sausage Festival takes place Saturday, April 22 from 206 p.m. at the State Fair Park Expo Center. more
Apr 19, 2017 3:22 PM Rachel Repetti
Pairing a Soulboxer Old Fashioned with Drink Wisconsinbly Pub's DW Burger
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will be pairing their DW Burger with SoulBoxer Old Fashioned cocktails at Stein & Dine 2017. Join us as we visited Drink Wisconsinbly Pub to talk about the pairing and the pub's unique supper club traditions. more
Apr 19, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Stein & Dine 2017 Festival Guide
ENLARGE MAP Stein & Dine 2017 Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017 1pm-2pm (VIP) kknd 2pm-6pm (GA) Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center About Event | Tickets | Facebook,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff 2 Comments
Beer Fest Season Begins
It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more
Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Meat, Cheese and More at Bunzel's Old-Fashioned Meat Market
We caught up with Jay Douglas, the manager of Bunzel's meat department, and John Adams, the manager of Bunzel's deli and bakery, to talk about the history of the old-fashioned meat market and what',Stein and Dine more
Apr 7, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Welcome Back to Stein & Dine!
Stein & Dine, the Shepherd Express’ annual beer, cheese and sausage fest is back for its fourth year. Join us on Saturday, April 23, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center for more than 100 of the state’s finest breweries, ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:43 PM Lisa Kortebein
Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose boyfriend is putting on the pressure to open a joint checking account. Upcoming events include the Ginger Show Lounge Review at Ginger Tapas, April 22; the Shepherd Express’ Stein & Dine at the ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals
The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Enjoy Wisconsin’s True Heritage: Beer, Cheese and Sausage at Stein & Dine
Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express’ first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate more
Apr 16, 2014 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan
Milwaukee ‘Onion’ RIP
We were all sad to learn that last week was the final print edition of The Onion newspaper in Milwaukee. Though we were competitors on some level, we were more allies in trying to provide a free publication of interest to the people of Milw... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:39 AM Louis Fortis News
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more
Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Marrying delicious craft beer, tasty artisan cheese and mouth-watering sausage, the Shepherd Express’ first annual Stein & Dine festival on Saturday, April 27, promises to satisfy all food and drink cravings with the best more
Apr 9, 2013 11:26 PM Amanda Sullivan
Craving a tasty new brew? Savory cheese? Delicious sausage? Then join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, April 27, for our first annual Stein & Dine beer, cheese and sausage festival at Milwaukee’s State Fair Expo Center more
Mar 14, 2013 2:58 AM Amanda Sullivan
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
One cast performs two one-act musicals in Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine . The show opens as a celebration of classic Hollywood musicals, then gives way to a second act inspired by Anton more
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee