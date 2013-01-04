Stephanie Meyer
Sketch-22: Improv Under Pressure
Once again, Patrick Schmitz assembles a large group of talented people this month to put together and entire sketch comedy show in 22 hours. The next Sketch 22 will be staged at ComedySportz Milwaukee at 420 South 1st Street at 7pm on Saturday, J.. more
Jan 4, 2013 2:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Twilight Saga Continues
In the secondmovie adapted from Meyer’s books, TheTwilight Saga: New Moon, the plo TheTwilight Saga: New Moon ,Film more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Twilight the Movie
It can’t touch Harry Potter for scope of popularity but in some pockets of pop culture, the Twilight series has reached Beatlemania in intensity. The “young adult” novels about a handsome teenage vampire boy and the mortal girl who loves him have.. more
Nov 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
War
War—what is it good for? Well, if you’re talking about war in the sense of pr Shadowlands ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee