RSS
Stephen Kohlmann
Screw Your Nostalgia: Hulk Hogan and Bill Cosby Were Never Your Heroes
Aug 9, 2015 2:04 AM Stephen Kohlmann Around MKE
'Country Bro, Shake It For Me!' I Just Discovered Luke Bryan
Last weekend, Luke Bryan came to Minneapolis. “Hey, Stephen,who the hell is Luke Bryan?” you might ask. Others of you might ask, “Hey, Stephen, how in the hell do you NOT knowLuke Bryan?” That’s an intriguing question, because Mr. Bryan r.. more
Jul 2, 2015 4:39 PM Stephen Kohlmann Around MKE
The Parallel Universes of WWE 'Raw' and 'The Daily Show with Jon Stewart'
Nothing out of the ordinary seemed to be imminent on the Feb. 26, 2015, episode of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" coming back from the final commercial break. Stewart thanked his guests and introduced the evening’s Moment of Zen segment to clos.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:15 PM Stephen Kohlmann Around MKE
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!