Stephen Schwartz
City of Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes Complete Installation of 10 New Stations
The City ofMilwaukee and Bublr Bikes recently completed 10 new stations, bringing thetotal number of stations in the Bublr Bikes system to 57. The new stationscontinue to expand from the initial downtown locations, and are located at:•.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:24 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
My Son Pinocchio
The First Stage Children's Theater Presents Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio at Todd Children: First Stage My Son Pinocchio ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Franchise Movies: Filling Screens in a Theater Near You
Recently, a Hollywood executive stated, “Anything that can’t be sold as a genre film or wasn’t conceived as a franchise is dead.” From the standpoint of an industry driven entirely by unrealistic projections of profit, with no concern about art, .. more
Jun 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Genius in Action
Stephen Schwartz isn't exactly a household name around these parts. But menti Godspell ,Theater more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater