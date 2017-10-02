Steve Martin
An Evening to Forget to Remember
Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Oct. 8, appearing along with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. more
Oct 2, 2017
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25
This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more
Nov 17, 2015
Voting Begins for the 2015 Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
For eight years running, Radio Milwaukee listeners recognize some of the Milwaukee music scene's best artists during the station's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. This week voting began for the station's 2015 installment of the awards, with listener.. more
Nov 4, 2015
Home
In animated flick Home, Oh (voiced by Jim Parsons) and the rest of his Boov species use Earth as a hideout from their archenemies the Gorg. Also features Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. more
Mar 25, 2015
The Underpants With Theatre Unchained
TheatreUnchained opens the latest localproduction of Steve Martin’s The Underpants early this month.Raymond Bradford directs the studio theatre production of the contemporarycomedy genius’ popular adaptation of a 1910 farce by Carl Sternheim.T.. more
Nov 5, 2014
Tuesdays With Morrie ALS Benefit with Soulstice Theatre
Sometimelast week Milwaukee theater performer/producer Matt Zembrowski accepted an ALS icebucket challenge from a couple of different people. Zembrowski was raising money for ALS beforeit was cool. (Or freezing cold for that matter.) Some time.. more
Sep 2, 2014
The Crime Films of Anthony Mann
Anthony Mann was admitted to the Hollywoodpantheon for directing such acclaimed Jimmy Stewart westerns as Winchester 73 (1950) and The Man from Laramie ( 1955). Duly notedif underappreciated in accounts of his career are the films noir and grit.. more
Jan 31, 2014
Soulstice Presents ‘Picasso at the Lapin Agile’
Soulstice Theatre founder Char Manny marks her final production with the company in Steve Martin’s 1993 work, Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Her direction is superb and one easily perceives the chemistry and sense of play between ensemble memb... more
Nov 15, 2013
Soulstice’s Meeting of the Minds
It’s a really fun premise: One of the 20th century’s most influential artists hangs out at a French café with one of that century’s most influential scientific minds. Somewhere along the line, the single most successful solo recording act i... more
Nov 8, 2013
Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers @ The Riverside Theater
The question wasn’t whether Steve Martin was going to be funny during his bluegrass and Americana concert Wednesday at The Riverside Theater. It was by how much, and in what context.The answer i,Concert Reviews more
Jul 25, 2013
Strum that Banjo
<p> When Steve Martin surfaced on stage in the '70s with a banjo, many thought it was a gag, a funny prop. But as glimpsed in the intro to director Marc Fields\' documentary <em>Give Me the Banjo</em>, Martin is an able musician who takes his ins.. more
Aug 11, 2012
Chasing the Birds
<em>The Big Year </em>packs together three of the funniest Hollywood stars in a mildly mirthful spoof of “competitive birding”a strange contest between avid birdwatchers for spotting the greatest number of the winged creatures in a one-year period.. more
Feb 3, 2012
Sunset Playhouse Finds Humor in Steve Martin’s ‘Underpants’
Steve Martin’s adaptation of Carl Sternheim’s The Underpants makes for agreeable social satire at the Sunset Playhouse. Michael Desper’s set comes together at pleasantly unexpected angles, and so does the cast.The modest, early-20th-ce more
Sep 15, 2010
Be A Part of Steve Martin's Underpants
Carl Sternheim could’ve been seen as sort of a German mutation of Oscar Wilde. His plays picked ever so gently at the moral sensibilities of an emerging middle class. A century or so ago, he wrote a Die Hose –a farce involving a woman seen in he.. more
Jul 15, 2010
Steve Martin & The Steep Canyon Rangers (4/20)
Who would have thought that the ukulele playing funny guy from The Jerk, would turn up mor The Jerk ,Sponsored Events more
Apr 20, 2010
Steve Martin
With its inherently whimsical sound, the banjo has been a staple of Steve Martin’s comedy routines since the 1970s, but Martin doesn’t just play the banjo for laughs. He’s serious about the instrument, and he has two Grammys to show for more
Apr 20, 2010
