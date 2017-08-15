Steven Soderbergh
Film Clips: Aug. 17, 2017
In The Hitman’s Bodyguard, professional hitman Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and ace bodyguard Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) are longtime enemies until Kincaid agrees to turn state’s evidence, and Bryce is assigned to guard the man who, as the latter... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
What's Coming to the Multiplex This Summer?
An overview of movies scheduled for release in the summer of 2017. more
May 23, 2017 3:07 PM Daniel Barnes Film Reviews
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more
Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Don’t Look Now
In Don’t Look Now director Nicolas Roeg adapted Daphne du Maurier’s ghost story and transformed it into something larger—a study in synchronicity, the psychology of the paranormal and the possibility that the ghosts we see are projections o... more
Mar 19, 2015 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Cliff Martinez’s Movie Music
Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more
Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Witness to the Indie Explosion
Earlier this year, while reading a biography ofdirector Paul Thomas Anderson ( Magnolia ),it struck me: the indie film explosion that brought Anderson, Quentin Tarantinoand Steven Soderbergh to the fore is already history—a.. more
Apr 26, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Behind the Candelabra
Whenthe major studios refused to fund his Liberace picture, Oscar-winning directorSteven Soderbergh went instead to HBO. His production, Behind the Candelabra ,drew a huge audience on cable earlier this summer. It will be out in.. more
Aug 23, 2013 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Billy Beane's Winning Season
<p> Michael Lewis\' non-fiction account of Oakland A\'s general manager Billy Beane and his remarkable 2002 season, <em>Moneyball</em>, was not written with a movie in mind. It met many bumps on the way from green light to silver screen. Origina.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Haywire
Credit Steven Soderbergh for his willingness to try almost everything in his up-and-down career... more
Jan 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Contagion
Although SARS and swine flu came and went, and the bird flu never arrived, the fear of a new pandemic... more
Sep 13, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The New, Improved Republican Party
