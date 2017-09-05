RSS

Stevie Wonder

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: “Riverdale: The Complete First Season," which promises David Lynch and delivers “Peyton Place" in its depiction of the shadows and scandals of small-town life with characters taken from Archie ... more

Sep 5, 2017 1:50 PM Home Movies

Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more

Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM On Music

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summerfest is in full swing, but those steering clear of the Big Gig have plenty of options this weekend, too. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:27 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Summerfest is in the final stretch of announcing its 2015 headliners. This morning the festival revealed that Neil Young will close the festival, and it followed up that announcement this afternoon with news of a tenth Marcus Amphitheater headline.. more

Apr 20, 2015 7:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

This week TV on the Radio and The Decemberists return for two big sold-out shows. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Sep 29, 2014 9:16 PM I Hate Hollywood

As singers slow down in their golden years, so too do their performances. Concerts that used to promise the spectacle of exacting showmanship gradually become instead about the smaller pleasures of,Concert Reviews more

Aug 11, 2014 12:30 PM Concert Reviews

Just as quickly as the ’90s ushered in a new soul-music renaissance, the ’00s put that renaissance on hold, as some of neo-soul’s brightest talents retreated from the spotlight. Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo spent much of that decade off the gri... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:06 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

From the opening number—the insistent, jumpy, lock-step strut of the Stevie Wonder hit “Sunny”—it's clear that Gary Smulyan's latest quartet offering is far from just another saxophone album. In fact, the baritone master more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

With just one week left before candidates can begin circulating nomination papers on Dec. 28, the race for Milwaukee County executive is still up in the air.This much we know: Republican state Rep. Jeff Stone is in. Although he is seen as s... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more

Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Rhymesayers rapper Brother Ali does not make happy music. His records channel the rage he felt being taunted as a kid, ridiculed for his legal blindness and albinism, and the anger he feels toward his country, frustrations he explored more

May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

As editor of the influential film magazine Cahiers du Cinema, Eric Rohmer was present at the birth of the French New Wave movement in the 1950s. It wasn’t until the late ‘60s, however, that Rohmer became a noteworthy filmmaker in his own right. I.. more

Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Even during his ’70s prime, Stevie Wonder was never much ofa road-warrior, and these days, with his stardom well cemented, the perenniallysmiling soul singer prefers to do quick television appearances instead oflaborious tour dates. This year, ho... more

Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Brief Candles @ Cascio Interstate Music Groove Garage, Summerfest, 4:15 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

