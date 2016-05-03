Still Waters Collective
The Other Side of ‘Team Streak': When the 1987 Brewers Couldn’t Win
No one, not managerTom Treblehorn or broadcaster Bob Uecker, knew what to make of the 1987Brewers.As the Brewers shuffle into Maywith one of the worst records in baseball, many fans have fairly lowexpectations for the mo.. more
May 3, 2016 5:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Authors Speak on Simplifying Our Lives
Let’s face it: Americans have a ubiquitous connection to “stuff.” While intrepid individuals like Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi are revered for their simple living, it was not until recently that the burgeoning trend of minimali... more
Jul 10, 2014 1:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Spamalot Done Small
I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more
Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Still Waters at the Stackner
The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performin.. more
Nov 11, 2010 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Creative Currents Flow at Still Waters Collective
Ten years ago, poet, author and spoken word performance artist Dasha Kelly wanted to make a positive change in Milwaukee. She gathered several talented artists and offered their artistic educational skills to area schools under the name Sti... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Still Waters Collective's 10th Anniversary
Spoken word is probably on the bottom rung of the performing arts hierarchy in any community. While the local music scene in any major city is perpetually fed by people looking to make a living with their music, there isn't any kind of preced.. more
May 19, 2010 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart
The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Checking-In With The Stage Poets
I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mexican Greens
Chipotle Mexican Grill 600E. Ogden Ave., 223-4710 3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380 2717 N. MayfairRoad, 258-6649 $ CC: VS, MC, AmE,Dining Out more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 2 Comments
Delta Routine
The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Immersion in Film
Immersion in Film In a new exhibit at the Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Stop. Look. Listen: An Exhibition of Video Works,” more than a dozen international video artists challenge society’s perception,Art more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments