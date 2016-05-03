RSS

Still Waters Collective

uecker.jpg.jpe

No one, not managerTom Treblehorn or broadcaster Bob Uecker, knew what to make of the 1987Brewers.As the Brewers shuffle into Maywith one of the worst records in baseball, many fans have fairly lowexpectations for the mo.. more

May 3, 2016 5:29 PM Brew Crew Confidential

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Let’s face it: Americans have a ubiquitous connection to “stuff.” While intrepid individuals like Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi are revered for their simple living, it was not until recently that the burgeoning trend of minimali... more

Jul 10, 2014 1:45 PM Books

 I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more

Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Theater

The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performin.. more

Nov 11, 2010 12:50 PM Theater

blogimage12745.jpe

Ten years ago, poet, author and spoken word performance artist Dasha Kelly wanted to make a positive change in Milwaukee. She gathered several talented artists and offered their artistic educational skills to area schools under the name Sti... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

  Spoken word is probably on the bottom rung of the performing arts hierarchy in any community. While the local music scene in any major city is perpetually fed by people looking to make a living with their music, there isn't any kind of preced.. more

May 19, 2010 11:31 AM Theater

blogimage9543.jpe

The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more

Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

123855445049d2d7524fcab.jpg.jpe

Chipotle Mexican Grill 600E. Ogden Ave., 223-4710 3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380 2717 N. MayfairRoad, 258-6649 $ CC: VS, MC, AmE,Dining Out more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage5346.jpe

The Milwaukee rock trio The Delta Routine conjure the sound of vintage Rolling Stones and old punk bands like The Stooges and New York Dolls in an attempt to return to the basics of rock 'n' roll. The band ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4230.jpe

Immersion in Film In a new exhibit at the Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Stop. Look. Listen: An Exhibition of Video Works,” more than a dozen international video artists challenge society’s perception,Art more

Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES