Stonefly Brewery

Justin Gaar admits to “a heavy dose ofskepticism” when he accepted a job editing footage purporting to show UFOactivity around Monterey, Calif. Hour after hour of footage, shot obsessively byChristo Roppolo, who turns out to.. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Company Brewing, a brewpub and restaurant, will open in the former StoneflyBrewing space in Riverwest in February 2015. Owners George Bregar, a homebrewer and former director of coffee at Colectivo, and Karen Bell, owner ofBavette la Boucherie,.. more

Nov 11, 2014 3:16 PM Around MKE

There was no shortage of live music this post-Thanksgiving weekend, and Center Street alone offered several options last Saturday, from Soul Low at the Jazz Gallery to De La Buena at Club Timbuktu.,Concert Reviews more

Dec 2, 2013 1:07 PM Concert Reviews

The superheroes are among us. Some patrol the dark streets of our town by night, others deliver toys to needy children by day. Real-life caped crusaders come in many costumes and with many agendas. The phenomenon is the subject of Heroes in... more

Oct 10, 2013 2:16 AM Books

The true cost of Gov. Scott Walker’s rejection of $3.9 billion in federal funding to expand Medicaid programs for low-wage Wisconsinites is now being realized as legislators make their way through his biennial state budget. more

Mar 28, 2013 12:04 AM Expresso

Jacquelyn Beaupre' and Donivan Berube of West Bend’s Americana-steeped folk duo Blessed Feathers came to the Stonefly Brewery Monday night to introduce their latest EP, Peaceful Beasts in an Ocean of Weeds, though... more

Oct 9, 2012 1:47 PM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee's classiest free concert series, Jazz in the Park, begins its 2012 season with an evening of music from one of the city's most prominent blues combos: Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. The group plays... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM I Hate Hollywood

Just as I prepare to head out to the new play festival at Carte Blanche Studios, I notice Racine’s Over Our Head Players have announced the shorts they will be performing on the festival. Here’s a look at the shorts that will be competing for th.. more

Jan 19, 2012 9:54 PM Theater

Sep 23, 2011 4:00 AM Around MKE

The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more

Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

“The Fugitive” was reaching the end of the line by 1967 as Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) hopped one Greyhound after another, more to slip the tightening dragnet around him than to find the one-armed man who murdered his wife. Volume 2 of .. more

Feb 12, 2011 6:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s quirky, accordion-squeezing songwriter Pezzettino left the city for New York this summer, but she’s made good on her promise to return regularly. If there’s any musician who can be counted on to mark the holiday with flair,Ne more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The green seagoing turtle making its way from Florida to Cuba isn’t aware of crossing the economic embargo imposed by the U.S. since JFK. It also can’t know that its nesting place on the Cuban beaches have been preserved as an unintended good co.. more

Nov 27, 2010 2:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

A touring Broadway production is a really, really easy target—especially when it’s as large and cumbersome as Wicked. The big, overpriced show attracts a great many people who will likely mistake the big production numbers, expensive costuming, .. more

Jul 27, 2010 11:45 PM Theater

“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more

Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee’s pre-eminent rockabilly band The Uptown Savages offers a respite from the unseasonably dreary May that Milwaukee has endured so far with the band’s annual hula party, now in its fifth year. The Savages invite attendees to don more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 13, 2010 3:19 PM On Music

Music is integral to most Bollywood movies, those colorful, often modestly budgeted pictures from India’s prolific film industry. Characters unselfconsciously break into song and even the gods themselves descend to join the dance. Among the most.. more

Mar 13, 2010 1:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Thursday, Sept. 3 Jazz in the Park w/ The Jazz Orgy @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

