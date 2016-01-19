RSS

Stop Motion Animation

anomalisa.jpg.jpe

The Oscar-nominated animated feature Anomalisa is one of the few purely adults-only animated features since Ralph Bakshi’s Fritz the Cat (1972), but is utterly unlike that earlier movie in tone. Bakshi was a cynic with a corroded heart. Ano... more

Jan 19, 2016 4:17 PM Film

curtains 6.23.jpg.jpe

The work of early stop motion animation artist Ladislaw Starewicz has to overall feel of watching something by early fantasy filmmaker Georges Méliès. The jerky low-res images from the dawn of cinema feel like a fever dream from another era, but t.. more

Jun 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11762.jpe

Before recording under the pseudonym Phosphorescent, Brooklyn-based musician Matthew Houck traveled the world playing under the moniker Fillup Shack, releasing the album Hipolit in 2000. Houck soon changed his recording name... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES