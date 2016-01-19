Stop Motion Animation
'Anomalisa' is No Ordinary Animated Film
The Oscar-nominated animated feature Anomalisa is one of the few purely adults-only animated features since Ralph Bakshi's Fritz the Cat (1972), but is utterly unlike that earlier movie in tone. Bakshi was a cynic with a corroded heart.
Jan 19, 2016 4:17 PM David Luhrssen Film
Theatre Gigante presents Little Bang with Ladislaw Starewicz
The work of early stop motion animation artist Ladislaw Starewicz has to overall feel of watching something by early fantasy filmmaker Georges Méliès. The jerky low-res images from the dawn of cinema feel like a fever dream from another era, but t..
Jun 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Phosphorescent w/ J. Tillman and Mark Waldoch
Before recording under the pseudonym Phosphorescent, Brooklyn-based musician Matthew Houck traveled the world playing under the moniker Fillup Shack, releasing the album Hipolit in 2000. Houck soon changed his recording name
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee