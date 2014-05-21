RSS

Stradivarius

classical.jpg.jpe

The final Frankly Music concert of the season was performed last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Most in the audience certainly were aware of the events of the previous concert at this venue, after which the Stradivarius violin Frank Al... more

May 21, 2014 2:25 AM Classical Music

 It’s a very, very busy week ahead. There’s a big, fluffy musical coming to the Marcus Center. There's a one-weekend only staging of The Vagina Monologues. Dale Gutzman has a new show opening just down the street from it that sounds considerably .. more

Apr 13, 2010 11:30 AM Theater

blogimage5171.jpe

Last spring Frank Almond, concertmasterof the Milwaukee Symphony Orch You’ve been playing this violin a few months now. How has the adjustment been? ,None more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES