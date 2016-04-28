RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting the streaming wars in the light of a string of recent victories for Tidal, the once-widely mocked streaming servic.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:02 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're paying respects to a Milwaukee institution that won't be around much longer. Last month Alverno College a.. more

Feb 4, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we share our reactions to the Milwaukee County Transit System workers' three-day strike (technically a "work stoppage"), which will run.. more

Jul 2, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Doom comes to E3, YouTube announces 60fps streaming and Crossy Road teams up with Pac-Man.AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com.Listen to the latest .. more

May 25, 2015 6:50 PM Video Games are Dumb

The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more

Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Music Feature

Lisbeth Salander is a hard one to kill. Perilously close to death last time we met her, in The Girl Who Played With Fire, she awakens in a hospital, bloodied and barely alive, in The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. Charged with the attem... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

They slipped into his home like shadows, the masked hit squad sent to kill retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis). But he’s ready for them, naturally, and after dispatching dozens of his foes, Frank sets forth on a cross-country trek ... more

Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more

Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Denver-by-way-of-Missouri folk-rock songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band twice charmed Milwaukee audiences this spring, first as part of a Daytrotter tour stop at Turner Hall Ballroom, then opening for The Tallest Man on Earth at the more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

