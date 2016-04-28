Streaming
This Week on The Disclaimer: Reconsidering Tidal and Grieving Prince
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting the streaming wars in the light of a string of recent victories for Tidal, the once-widely mocked streaming servic.. more
Apr 28, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Alverno Presents, the RIAA's New Gold, and Joe Block
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're paying respects to a Milwaukee institution that won't be around much longer. Last month Alverno College a.. more
Feb 4, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bus Strike Begins, and Apple Music First Impressions
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we share our reactions to the Milwaukee County Transit System workers' three-day strike (technically a "work stoppage"), which will run.. more
Jul 2, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
PressureCast Seventy-Nine: E3 is Doomed
Doom comes to E3, YouTube announces 60fps streaming and Crossy Road teams up with Pac-Man.AudioVideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com.Listen to the latest .. more
May 25, 2015 6:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Yo-Dot: Hard-Edged Rap With a Calm State of Mind
The clock works against players in most classic video games. Any moment they’re not collecting coins, completing... more
Sep 12, 2012 12:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Hornet’s Nest
Lisbeth Salander is a hard one to kill. Perilously close to death last time we met her, in The Girl Who Played With Fire, she awakens in a hospital, bloodied and barely alive, in The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. Charged with the attem... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
RED
They slipped into his home like shadows, the masked hit squad sent to kill retired CIA agent Frank Moses (Bruce Willis). But he’s ready for them, naturally, and after dispatching dozens of his foes, Frank sets forth on a cross-country trek ... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Arab World Fest
The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nathaniel Rateliff w/ JBM
Denver-by-way-of-Missouri folk-rock songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band twice charmed Milwaukee audiences this spring, first as part of a Daytrotter tour stop at Turner Hall Ballroom, then opening for The Tallest Man on Earth at the more
Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee