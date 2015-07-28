Street Food
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Best Street Food
The sun is warm, lake breezes have lost their bite and the grass and trees are turning green. The warm-weather activities we’ve been anticipating throughout a very long winter are here to stay. One great festival to help kickoff the season ... more
May 5, 2014 12:08 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Bun Me: Vietnamese Sandwich, Via Cart
Ask most food-truck operators what the hardest part of their business is, and they’ll usually offer the same unsurprising answer: the truck. They’re expensive to buy, difficult to maintain and a headache to park, and many of them burn throu... more
Sep 14, 2012 12:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee