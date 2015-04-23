Stuart Mott
'A Musical X-File' at ComedySportz this Weekend
Back in 1996, TV writers Glen Morgan and James Wong had returned to work on "The X-Files" after a brief hiatus. Now in its fourth season, the series owed some of its initial success to the work of Morgan and Wong. The returning writers wanted to m.. more
Apr 23, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Spring Awakening In The Shadows With GCT
My favorite song in Spring Awakening began to wash over the stage at the Greendale High School Auditorium. There was a pop rock beat and there’s frustration and there’s adolescent singing about the bitch of living. The cast of the Greendale Commun.. more
Jan 14, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In Brooklyn's Finest, the relatively small amount of power vested in three cops corrupts them absolutely. Gere, Cheadle and Hawke portray Brooklyn police officers using their authority to better their own situations. Three parallel stories ... more
Jul 12, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Port Washington Pirate Festival
Perhaps your only chance to cruise a 150-foot, four-masted schooner whilst it’s under siege by pirates (or whilst it’s not, depending on which cruise you sign up for), the Port Pirate Festival runs this weekend through Sunday at 139 W. Gran... more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee