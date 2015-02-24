RSS

Stuck

ae_comeback_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Feb 24, 2015 8:51 PM A&E Feature

curtains_stuck.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Memories

Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people .. more

Jan 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

neil_haven.jpg.jpe

NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more

Oct 31, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

cafe bavaria.jpg.jpe

This week the Lowlands restaurant group opens its latest grand cafe in Wauwatosa, Cafe Bavaria. A formal grand opening is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, but the restaurant's soft opening starts today. Cafe Bavaria promises a modern spin on the tradi.. more

Feb 13, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Of all of Neil Haven’s work, the hotel comedy Stuck is probably the most . . . mature, I guess. The comic playwright behind the ever-popular Who Killed Santa? develops a fun little premise as a retro hotel plays host to an agoraphobic elevator o.. more

Jan 31, 2012 2:53 PM Theater

blogimage11185.jpe

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10868.jpe

In his role as Milwaukee’s first bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, Dave Schlabowske has guided the city to a Bronze-Level Bicycle-Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists. He is currently working to finalize a... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

When a script has the distinction of getting its playwright into an MFA program in Las Vegas, you know it’s good. For UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven, Stuck is that script. The contemporary comedy about Ella, an agoraphobic elevator operator ... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Having last night as my first Brewers game of the season may prove tobe one bad omen for the other 24 or so games I’ll be attending as thesummer progresses.I made no bones about my abject dislike of Ned Yost and thus far I’ve been happy with how.. more

Apr 13, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4518.jpe

Perceval ,Film more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage3235.jpe

   Playwright Neil Haven doesn't recall when or why he imagined an agoraphobic l does ,Theater more

Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage4518.jpe

Pre-release hype has a way of making mountains out of mole hills, so it shouldn't be too surprising that Norah Jones' upcoming "rock" album, Fall, isn't much of a departure for the whisper-quiet songstress. The album, which is streaming on NPR's W.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES