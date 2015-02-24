Stuck
In Tandem Presents World Premiere of Neil Haven’s ‘Come Back’
On Feb. 27, In Tandem will present the world premiere of Come Back by the prolific Milwaukee playwright Neil Haven. Directed by Jane Flieller with a cast of six, the show runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Feb 24, 2015 8:51 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Stuck with Memories in Port Washington
Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people .. more
Jan 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions For Neil Haven’s STUCK with Bay Players
NeilHaven’s Stuck is a really funexploration of human connection. A quirky agoraphobic spends her time almostexclusively in an elevator as an elevator operator at a retro-themed hotel.She’s afraid to ever leave the elevator for longer than i.. more
Oct 31, 2014 8:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cafe Bavaria in Wauwatosa is Now Open
This week the Lowlands restaurant group opens its latest grand cafe in Wauwatosa, Cafe Bavaria. A formal grand opening is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, but the restaurant's soft opening starts today. Cafe Bavaria promises a modern spin on the tradi.. more
Feb 13, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Stuck In Hartland
Of all of Neil Haven’s work, the hotel comedy Stuck is probably the most . . . mature, I guess. The comic playwright behind the ever-popular Who Killed Santa? develops a fun little premise as a retro hotel plays host to an agoraphobic elevator o.. more
Jan 31, 2012 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blazing New Trails for Milwaukee Bicyclists
In his role as Milwaukee’s first bicycle and pedestrian coordinator, Dave Schlabowske has guided the city to a Bronze-Level Bicycle-Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists. He is currently working to finalize a... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
In Tandem Lets Loose With Humorous ‘Stuck’
When a script has the distinction of getting its playwright into an MFA program in Las Vegas, you know it’s good. For UW-Whitewater grad Neil Haven, Stuck is that script. The contemporary comedy about Ella, an agoraphobic elevator operator ... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An awful start to my season
Having last night as my first Brewers game of the season may prove tobe one bad omen for the other 24 or so games I’ll be attending as thesummer progresses.I made no bones about my abject dislike of Ned Yost and thus far I’ve been happy with how.. more
Apr 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Painting with Light
Perceval ,Film more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Elevator Operator
Playwright Neil Haven doesn't recall when or why he imagined an agoraphobic l does ,Theater more
Aug 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Norah Jones' "Rock" Album Doesn't Ruffle Many Feathers
Pre-release hype has a way of making mountains out of mole hills, so it shouldn't be too surprising that Norah Jones' upcoming "rock" album, Fall, isn't much of a departure for the whisper-quiet songstress. The album, which is streaming on NPR's W.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music