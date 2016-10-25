Student Debt

RSS

"People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other."—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she's taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she's been focusing on improving rail safety

Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 10 Comments

Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is

Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM News Features

President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee's Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn't about

Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

It's no surprise the University of Wisconsin System would begin setting aside extra reserve funds when the most anti-education governor and Legislature in state history took control of Wisconsin's government

May 1, 2013 4:56 PM Taking Liberties

