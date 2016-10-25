Student Debt
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wisconsin’s Issues
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin is in the middle of her first term in the Senate, where she’s taken a hands-on approach to tackling some of the biggest issues in the state. Recently and very visibly, she’s been focusing on improving rail safety ... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Re-elect Dan Riemer in Assembly District 7
Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is more
Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Campuses Under Attack
It’s no surprise the University of Wisconsin System would begin setting aside extra reserve funds when the most anti-education governor and Legislature in state history took control of Wisconsin’s government more
May 1, 2013 4:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties