UWM Introduces New Emergency Grant for Students in Need
Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
GOP ‘Giddy’ about Disenfranchising Voters
On Monday, a former aide to a Republican state senator said under oath what we’ve known all along: that GOP legislators were “giddy” and “frothing at the mouth” at the prospect of disenfranchising voters who traditionally vote for Dem... more
May 17, 2016 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Studying in the Home Stretch
Ifyou're a student, chances are you are feeling that anxiety-ridden, end ofspring semester crunch right about now. Insomnia may have become a familiarfriend, along with a jumpy tummy. So many final projects, regular assignments,readings, and e.. more
May 11, 2016 9:23 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Seagull with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
“It'sgonna be fun!,” Don Russell says in a public Facebook post. “Think, Chekhovmeets John Waters!” Cool. I’m there. What Mr. Russell is referring to is theseason-opening production of The Seagull being staged byCooperative Performance M.. more
Aug 22, 2014 11:07 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Craig Counsell Convinces Brewers to Build Wall Honoring Craig Counsell
Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more
Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Making Corrections Work for the Community
Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more
Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Gallery Night & Day Springs Into Action
Spring Gallery Night and Day arrives in Milwaukee April 20-21, featuring works of art at 60-plus venues throughout the city. In addition to galleries, Milwaukee colleges and universities use this opportunity to present top student works... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prepare Students Through Knowledge—Not Criminalization—of Sex Education
By now, much has already been written about Juneau County District Attorney Scott Southworth’s letter threatening legal action against teachers that abide by the new Healthy Youth Act, which requires schools who offer sexuality education to... more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Reshaping North Avenue in UWM’s Image
Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 8 Comments
Conor Oberst Does One For Michael
"Our entire set tonight is dedicated to the memory of Michael Jackson," Conor Oberst announced at the start of his Summerfest performance last night, and sure enough, he periodically evoked the fallen pop singer throughout the evening, albeit impr.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Spinal Tap Unwigged: Can somebody explain the joke?
In his infamous roast of Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald did a ballsy routine he'd later describe as having "no jokes and no delivery, only context." It was a remarkably incisive experiment, but sure enough, even with the worst material and the worst de.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Getting Schooled
This week, I turn the tables by asking my readers some questions. Students have been back at school for a month now, and I talked with a few from local colleges and universities about what t,SEXPress more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Hooked on Heroin
%uFFFD Seven people died of heroin overdoses in Milwaukee County last year, and six in 200 Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 11 Comments
Washington’s Overrated ‘Old Hands’
Why,then, does he appear increasingly plausible as the next president?Assurance, grace and mastery of the facts have helped to lift hisstature, as did his daring decision to venture abroad, directlyc,News Features more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features