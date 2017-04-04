Studio Theatre
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s ‘Lobby Hero’
Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playing ‘The Kreutzer Sonata’
Renaissance Theaterworks brings a somber depth to the stage as James Pickering stars in Nancy Harris’ sThe Kreutzer Sonata. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two Great Actresses, One Awful Script
The relationship between master and student can be fascinating. Donald Margulies' Collected Stories attempts more
Nov 28, 2012 3:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater