Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Kenneth Lonergan’s tale of human convolutions of honesty and duty resonate through Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Lobby Hero. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:49 PM Theater

Ross E. Zentner

Renaissance Theaterworks brings a somber depth to the stage as James Pickering stars in Nancy Harris’ sThe Kreutzer Sonata. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:17 PM Theater

The relationship between master and student can be fascinating. Donald Margulies' Collected Stories attempts more

Nov 28, 2012 3:24 PM Theater

Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

