RSS

The Subdudes

ihhinvitation.jpg.jpe

Whenthe father of current North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, decidedto upgrade his country’s film industry, he decided to recruit the best. But ratherthan place an ad in the trade papers or invite prospects for .. more

May 6, 2016 2:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

twim_thecharlatans.jpg.jpe

Wilco’s Nels Cline brings his latest project to town, while the Miltown Beat Down goes out with one last battle royale. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

vampire weekend.jpg.jpe

The Subdudes haven’t released an album since 2009’s Flower Petals, which found the New Orleans R&B-tinged roots-rockers continuing to explore their usual working more

May 28, 2014 5:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Liz Shipe's second Sherlock Holmes thriller at the Brumder Mansion continues to provide a fresh perspective on the beloved character in another engrossing drama. The script is a delicately-balanced exploration into the psyches of Sherlock Holmes, .. more

Apr 8, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12753.jpe

On their second Katrina-anniversary-timed album in four years, last year’s Flower Petals , New Orleans’ R&B-tinged roots-rockers The Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic, minimal-pop take on their more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9163.jpe

On their second Katrina-anniversary-timed album in four years, this year’s Flower Petals, New Orleans’ R&B-tinged roots-rockers The Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic, minimal-pop take on their city&r,Non... more

Dec 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8063.jpe

The best moments from the ’dudes, who open with aliteral crack of thunder before se Street Symphony ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES