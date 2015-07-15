RSS
Summer Of Love
‘A Midsummer Night’s’ Summer of Love
Free Shakespeare Performances by Optimist Theatre
Jun 30, 2015 10:18 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
San Francisco: Gateway to America?
If New York is the City that Never Sleeps and Chicago is the Second City, San Francisco emerges in our collective consciousness as the nation's Weird City. Forever synonymous with the 1960s and the “Summer of Love,” San Francisco... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Books
