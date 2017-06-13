Sun Tzu
More on War (Oxford University Press), by Martin Van Creveld
In More on War, Martin Van Creveld, a historian with ties to the Israeli military, sets out to rethink the theory of waging war in the present day. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘The Art of War Visualized’
Seattle-based cartoonist Jessica Hagy’s The Art of War Visualized provides the key texts of Sun Tzu’s classic on strategy with captioned circle and arrow drawings. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:52 PM David Luhrssen Books
Art of War
As recently as the 1970s, only China specialists knew of Sun Tzu’s The Art of War in the West. Sun and his book were ignored entirely in the 1975 edition of World Book Encyclopedia. But since then, The Art of War has been embraced by athletes and.. more
Sep 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
