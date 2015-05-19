Surfer Blood
This Week in Milwaukee: May 21-27
Mid-May brings Big Sean, Booker T. Jones and Surfer Blood to Milwaukee, along with dozens of punk and hardcore bands. more
May 19, 2015 9:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
For Foals, the Third Time’s the Charm
Edwin Congreave says that Foals recent third album, Holy Fire, was easily the least stressful and smoothest album the group has made. “This album, we made it in London,” the keyboardist says. “We were living kind of at home more
May 14, 2013 4:56 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Big Boi, Liars, Surfer Blood, Major Lazer added to Pitchfork Fest
Apr 9, 2010 2:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
