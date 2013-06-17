RSS
Under Surveillance
On Civil Liberties, Comparing Obama With Bush Is Easy—and Mostly Wrong
Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more
Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM Joe Conason News Features
Permanent Washington's Backlash to Edward Snowden
Whether in celebrity culture or in our Facebook-mediated interactions, we live in the age of the human being as a public brand. So there's nothing more
Jun 17, 2013 3:03 PM David Sirota News Features
A New Standard for Oxymoronic Newspeak
If there was an ongoing contest in the art of self-contradicting newspeak, a quote from a U.S. military... more
Jun 29, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
The Public Eye
When Richard Sennett published his provocative thesis on the diminishing boun Opto-Isolator ,Art more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!