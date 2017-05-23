RSS

Sweeney Todd

Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more

May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

The brilliantly perverse story of a Victorian serial killer waging a one-man class war is captured in 2001’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert featuring Tony-winning Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Neil Patrick surrou... more

Nov 1, 2016 3:06 PM Home Movies

Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more

Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, at least for the big-box retailers with the resources to offer flat-screens TVs and Blu Ray players at loss-leading prices; the day is less of a boon for smaller, independent retailers. This ye.. more

Oct 31, 2011 2:05 PM On Music

There’s an earthy gravitas about the eyes looking out into the lobby of the UWM Theatre Building from the North wall. Brittany McDonald’s headshot has a casual intensity about it that captures a bit of what makes her stage presence so appealing... more

Oct 22, 2011 7:46 PM Theater

The American musical format is such a sharply concise parody of itself that it’s exceedingly difficult to do a solid spoof of it. Forbidden Broadway has gotten a lot of mileage on the fact that it at least seems like a good idea to do comedy bas.. more

Oct 19, 2011 12:05 PM Theater

As television broadcasters lobbied the government for free use of the digital airwaves in the \'90s, they promised to offer viewers a wealth of additional content, much of it localized, some of it even customizable. The digital transition was to h.. more

Oct 14, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd, technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the act... more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISMAs I understand it, back in the mid-1800’s, the predominant form of narrative home entertainment was the novel. In England at the time, novels cost a full shilling. Those without the benefit of that kind of disposable.. more

Jul 26, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, Off the Wall Theatre presents the 1979 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd ,Theater more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

Emerging proudly from The Promise Ring’s considerable shadow, Milwaukee’s Mari Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

