Sweeney Todd
Skylight Music Theatre's Sharp Take on 'Sweeney Todd'
Few musicals in the repertory have gained the respect among theater and music lovers as has Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd. Fans of this landmark masterpiece―as well as anyone who wants an accomplished evening of theater―should make it to ... more
May 23, 2017 3:01 PM Rick Walters Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.3
The brilliantly perverse story of a Victorian serial killer waging a one-man class war is captured in 2001’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert featuring Tony-winning Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Neil Patrick surrou... more
Nov 1, 2016 3:06 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
UW-Whitewater’s Sweeney Todd Approaches
Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street remains quite haunting years after its original staging back in 1979. The story of a man returning from 15 years in exile to exact revenge on one who has wronged him is also.. more
Feb 19, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Record Store Day Does Black Friday
Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, at least for the big-box retailers with the resources to offer flat-screens TVs and Blu Ray players at loss-leading prices; the day is less of a boon for smaller, independent retailers. This ye.. more
Oct 31, 2011 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Juana de la Cruz as Badass Intellectual Hero
There’s an earthy gravitas about the eyes looking out into the lobby of the UWM Theatre Building from the North wall. Brittany McDonald’s headshot has a casual intensity about it that captures a bit of what makes her stage presence so appealing... more
Oct 22, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Another Chance to Meet TIM
The American musical format is such a sharply concise parody of itself that it’s exceedingly difficult to do a solid spoof of it. Forbidden Broadway has gotten a lot of mileage on the fact that it at least seems like a good idea to do comedy bas.. more
Oct 19, 2011 12:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hey, Look, Extra Stations: A Guide to Milwaukee HD Radio
As television broadcasters lobbied the government for free use of the digital airwaves in the \'90s, they promised to offer viewers a wealth of additional content, much of it localized, some of it even customizable. The digital transition was to h.. more
Oct 14, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sweeney Todd
For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd, technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the act... more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sweeney Todd
Aug 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sweeney Todd
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sweeney Todd
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Off The Wall's Sweeney Todd
STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISMAs I understand it, back in the mid-1800’s, the predominant form of narrative home entertainment was the novel. In England at the time, novels cost a full shilling. Those without the benefit of that kind of disposable.. more
Jul 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Sweeney Todd,' 'Rent' Set Up Shop in Milwaukee Area
At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, Off the Wall Theatre presents the 1979 Stephen Sondheim Sweeney Todd ,Theater more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Maritime and Statehood
