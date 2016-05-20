Swig
Where to Eat (and Drink) During Downtown Dining Week
Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more
May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February
Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more
Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Onesto in the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Taste of the Ward: A Culinary Pièce de Résistance
Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more
Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Smoke Shack's Inviting Wood-Smoked Barbecue
The Smoke Shack opened in the Third Ward at a good time, as Milwaukee's dining scene could use an infusion of wood-smoked barbecue. And this is the real deal: The aroma of smoked meat emanating from the kitchen is immediately... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Vintage Valentine's Eve
The second floor of Swig was buzzing relatively early. Tickets for a one-evening multi-performance group cabaret had sold slowly until the last couple of days before the show. By the day of the show, the Very Vintage Valentine’s Day had completel.. more
Feb 14, 2011 5:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
When They Come for Us We’ll Be Gone: The Epic Struggle to Save Soviet Jewry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Gal Beckerman
Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Brian Regan
For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Cherry Orchard
You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s current recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concession,Today more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Diary of a Madwoman
Hungary, 1913: Dr. Josef Brenner is a famous novelist whose day job in psychiatry has drained his creativity, leaving him incapable of forming a story. But his patient, Gizella, can’t stop writing, covering sheets of paper and the walls of her ce.. more
Nov 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Third Ward Swig
,Dining Out more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview