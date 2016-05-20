RSS

Swig

madersdowntowndiningweek.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's annual DowntownDining Week begins Thursday, June 2nd. Over forty restaurantsare participating this year, so your food choices range from steak to sushi.Each restaurant created a prix fixe menu—that's where you choose courses from.. more

May 20, 2016 2:30 PM Brew City Booze

harborhouse.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more

Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Around MKE

diningout_onesto.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Third Ward has a new place for great Italian food. Onesto, which means “honest” in Italian, opened this past summer and has been putting out honestly good food ever since. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:14 PM Dining Out

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more

Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17661.jpe

The Smoke Shack opened in the Third Ward at a good time, as Milwaukee's dining scene could use an infusion of wood-smoked barbecue. And this is the real deal: The aroma of smoked meat emanating from the kitchen is immediately... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The second floor of Swig was buzzing relatively early. Tickets for a one-evening multi-performance group cabaret had sold slowly until the last couple of days before the show. By the day of the show, the Very Vintage Valentine’s Day had completel.. more

Feb 14, 2011 5:43 AM Theater

blogimage12797.jpe

Just a kid during the Cold War, Gal Beckerman opens his lengthy, lucid account with memories of his unseen bar mitzvah “twin”—a boy whose family was refused permission to immigrate from the Soviet Union. When They Come for Us We’ll more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12450.jpe

For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6460.jpe

You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s current recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concession,Today more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hungary, 1913: Dr. Josef Brenner is a famous novelist whose day job in psychiatry has drained his creativity, leaving him incapable of forming a story. But his patient, Gizella, can’t stop writing, covering sheets of paper and the walls of her ce.. more

Nov 29, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2052.jpe

,Dining Out more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES