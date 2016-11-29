RSS

Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd’s The Early Years 1967-1972 Cre/ation is a two-CD compilation with superb Syd Barrett psych-pop and post-Barrett space rock, plus pointless recent remixes and interesting odds and ends from concerts and BBC sessions. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:58 PM Album Reviews

 He was still alive in 2001 when the documentary “ThePink Floyd & Syd Barrett Story” was produced, but Barrett wasn’t availableto tell his side. One of the tragedies of late ‘60s, he was a great talent whobecame rock’s proverbia.. more

May 19, 2014 9:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Pink Floyd's 1973 album, <em>The Dark Side of the Moon</em>, catapulted what had been a relatively obscure progressive rock band into the upper echelons of the charts. Few of the group's new fans had ever heard of their founding member, Syd B.. more

Jun 29, 2012 12:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

