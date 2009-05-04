RSS

System And Station

  Kurt Hartwig’s Bad Soviet Habits presents a brand new free show this month, as Hartwig performs Decaffeinated Tragedy May 15 and 16 at Most Bar on 240 East Pittsburgh. Hartwig is describing the show as, “part memoir, part gallery display, p.. more

May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3559.jpe

With their sprightly guitars and doe-eyed songs, System and Station play like a punkier ve A Nation of Actors ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

122040903348bdf6c9e73ea.jpg.jpe

Saturday, Sept. 6 ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES