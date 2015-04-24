Tailgating
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Adam Richman Will Visit Miller Park, Searching For Brewers "Superfans"
Jun 20, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
For Sports and Travel Fans
Z travel has been hosting tours for the last three years. Groups go round the world for outings and parties: breweries, concerts, derby days, sporting events and wine tastings. Owner and operator Zac Fowler leads the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:25 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Tailgating and Opening Day
I'm a few days late on this one, but this AP article published on ESPN.com has had me giggling for a few days.Every year we deal with Brewers baseball taking place on Good Friday and Brewers fans looking for dispensation from the Catholic church .. more
Apr 9, 2012 2:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jazz Artists Hold Fundraiser for Berkeley Fudge
Milwaukee saxophonist Berkeley Fudge, a staple of the local jazz scene since the '60s considered a mentor by many of the modern players he has taught, has suffered a stroke and is recovering at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, accor.. more
Dec 1, 2010 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sounds of India at Early Music Now
When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Opening Day will be fun - right?
Despite my somewhat recent obsession with the Brewers (2005), I’ve never actually been to Opening Day. I know it’s a Milwaukee holiday to be celebrated on par with St. Patrick’s Day, but see, even with my Irish roots, I don’t head out on March 17... more
Mar 30, 2010 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Rusted Root w/ Tom Fuller
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Built to Spill @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For their commitment to the road and their increasingly lengthy solos, Built to Spill this Shepherd ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Only in Milwaukee...
Tailgating in style?Or just plain weird? more
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tailgating at Miller Park
Thereisn’ta city in the country that tailgates with the unrelenting loyalty andpas Shepherd Express ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
.357 String Band
The .357 String Band’s 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom will be a homecoming of sorts for the Milwaukee punk-bluegrass band, the first time they've played locally in six months after extensive ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ghost Buffalo
Those on paper they can sound like just another jam-leaning, country-rock act, Ghost Buffa The Magician ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee