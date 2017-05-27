Takers
Macbeth (Drunk) with Bourbon & Bard
Katie Merriman takes another shot of liquor onstage. She’s getting a hero’s cheer as she knocks back the liquor. We’re not cheering for the actual act of drinking. There’s nothing terribly heroic in swallowing hard liquor. There’s no danger here e.. more
May 27, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Clarence: An Inspiring Life
Sep 14, 2015 1:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Matt's three friends seek to chronicle the loss of his virginity on camera, and post the event on the Internet. Along the way, they manage to alienate a dozen young women, earn the wrath of one teen's father, and post Matt's mounting mishap... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Takers
From The Asphalt Jungle through The Italian Job, the heist movie has a long, honorable history. Putting criminals to work in devilishly complicated schemes to burrow into bank vaults, pierce the perimeters of impenetrable museums and make o... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews